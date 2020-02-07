The ACLU of Minnesota on Friday called for an immediate investigation into the case against Myon Burrell, who was convicted as a teenager of killing a child in 2003 under then-Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar.

Burrell is serving a life sentence for the killing of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet in south Minneapolis. A recent Associated Press investigation raised questions about the case against Burrell, including police use of jailhouse informants to tie him to the shooting and a lack of follow-up with two people who said they were with him elsewhere at the time.

The report also noted that prosecutors had no gun, fingerprint or DNA evidence. And it quoted another man, Ike Tyson, who confessed to the killing. Tyson told the AP that he was shooting at a rival gang member when a stray bullet pierced a nearby home and struck Edwards.

The ACLU urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to investigate the case again and vacate Burrell's conviction.

"Burrell has spent his entire adult life behind bars for a crime it appears he likely did not commit, and that's a gross miscarriage of justice," ACLU of Minnesota Executive Director John Gordon said in a statement.

Burrell's father, Michael Toussaint, and criminal justice advocates have asked Freeman and Minneapolis police to work to free Burrell. They have also called on Klobuchar to end her campaign for president.