When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, New York.

TV: ESPN and NBATV.

Wolves picks: No. 11 (first round), No. 43 (second round).

First round order:

1 New Orleans Pelicans

2 Memphis Grizzlies

3 New York Knicks

4 Los Angeles Lakers*

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

6 Phoenix Suns

7 Chicago Bulls

8 Atlanta Hawks

9 Washington Wizards

10 Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas)

11 Timberwolves

12 Charlotte Hornets

13 Miami Heat

14 Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15 Detroit Pistons

16 Orlando Magic

17 Brooklyn Nets

18 Indiana Pacers

19 San Antonio Spurs

20 Boston Celtics

(from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21 Oklahoma City Thunder

22 Boston Celtics

23 Utah Jazz**

24 Philadelphia 76ers

25 Portland Trail Blazers

26 Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston)

27 Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)

28 Golden State Warriors

29 San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

30 Detroit Pistons (from Milwaukee)

*Projected to be sent to New Orleans in a deal of Anthony Davis, but the Lakers are expected to make the pick

**Reportedly traded to Memphis on Wednesday in a deal for point guard Mike Conley