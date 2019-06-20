When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, New York.
TV: ESPN and NBATV.
Wolves picks: No. 11 (first round), No. 43 (second round).
First round order:
1 New Orleans Pelicans
2 Memphis Grizzlies
3 New York Knicks
4 Los Angeles Lakers*
5 Cleveland Cavaliers
6 Phoenix Suns
7 Chicago Bulls
8 Atlanta Hawks
9 Washington Wizards
10 Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas)
11 Timberwolves
12 Charlotte Hornets
13 Miami Heat
14 Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15 Detroit Pistons
16 Orlando Magic
17 Brooklyn Nets
18 Indiana Pacers
19 San Antonio Spurs
20 Boston Celtics
(from LA Clippers via Memphis)
21 Oklahoma City Thunder
22 Boston Celtics
23 Utah Jazz**
24 Philadelphia 76ers
25 Portland Trail Blazers
26 Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston)
27 Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)
28 Golden State Warriors
29 San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
30 Detroit Pistons (from Milwaukee)
*Projected to be sent to New Orleans in a deal of Anthony Davis, but the Lakers are expected to make the pick
**Reportedly traded to Memphis on Wednesday in a deal for point guard Mike Conley