About Ryan Donato

Position: Center and winger

Size: 6-foot, 193 pounds

Age: 22 (born April 9, 1996 in Scituate, Mass.)

Drafted: Second round (56th overall) in 2014 by Boston.

College: Harvard. Three seasons, 98 games, 60 goals, All-America in 2017-18.

International: Bronze medal with U.S. junior national team in 2016. Leading scorer for U.S. Olympic team in 2018 in South Korea.

With the Bruins: Made his debut late last season. In 46 games with Boston, he had 11 goals.

In the AHL: In 18 games with the Providence Bruins, he has seven goals and five assists.

Family ties: His father, Harvard coach Ted Donato, played for seven NHL teams in 13 seasons and scored 150 goals.