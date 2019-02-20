About Ryan Donato
Position: Center and winger
Size: 6-foot, 193 pounds
Age: 22 (born April 9, 1996 in Scituate, Mass.)
Drafted: Second round (56th overall) in 2014 by Boston.
College: Harvard. Three seasons, 98 games, 60 goals, All-America in 2017-18.
International: Bronze medal with U.S. junior national team in 2016. Leading scorer for U.S. Olympic team in 2018 in South Korea.
With the Bruins: Made his debut late last season. In 46 games with Boston, he had 11 goals.
In the AHL: In 18 games with the Providence Bruins, he has seven goals and five assists.
Family ties: His father, Harvard coach Ted Donato, played for seven NHL teams in 13 seasons and scored 150 goals.
