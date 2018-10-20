Mohamed Ibrahim

RB • 5-10, 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt freshman

Hometown: Olney, Md.

Major: undeclared

• The Gophers’ leading rusher with 415 yards on 71 carries (5.8 yards per game), with two touchdowns, despite playing in only four of their six games. ... Redshirted last season, when he was named the Gophers Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Blaise Andries

OL • 6-5, 315 pounds

Class: Redshirt freshman

Hometown: Marshall, Minn.

Major: pre-actuarial science

• Has started every game at right guard this season, after redshirting last year. ... Joined the Gophers after being listed as the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota. Was first-team all-state as a senior at Marshall in 2016, when he was a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football Award.