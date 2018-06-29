Abortion numbers have increased for the second year in a row in Minnesota — a trend that hasn't happened in nearly two decades.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 10,177 elective terminations of pregnancies in the state last year, compared with 10,017 in 2016 and 9,861 in 2015. While that is less than a 1 percent increase over two years, it runs counter to a decline in abortions that had been occurring since 1980. There were 14,477 abortions in the state in 2000.

A second straight annual increase will only intensify an already pitched political battle over abortion.

While Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are fighting in court to block one of the nation's strictest abortion laws in Iowa, conservatives are calling on President Trump to appoint a new U.S. Supreme Court justice who will tilt the federal court's predisposition on all abortion issues.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has also threatened this spring to sue if the president follows through on plans to cut off federal funding from Planned Parenthood, which was the largest provider of abortions in the state, according to the latest report. The local chapter, which now covers Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa and Nebraska, performed 61 percent percent of the abortions in the state last year. It provided 17 percent of abortions in 2000, when there were more active clinics. Only five clinics reported performing more than 100 abortions last year.

Economics continued to play a growing factor in women's decisions to terminate pregnancies; 44 percent were funded by the state's Medical Assistance or other programs for Minnesotans whose incomes are near or below the poverty line. And 2,403 women reported economic hardships as reasons for their abortions last year.