Personnel decisions made by the Packers this offseason, and the fact that they apparently didn’t consult Aaron Rodgers in the process, have left the star quarterback “frustrated” and “emotional” as the Packers begin offseason workouts, according to Yahoo.com’s Charles Robinson.

For no other reasons than the drama and the details, I am — as the kids these days say — extremely here for this.

No, really, this story is precious and priceless — not to mention potentially damaging to the Vikings’ biggest rival. Per the report:

*Per Yahoo: Specifically, the sources said Rodgers has lingering discontent being completely cut out of discussions that resulted in the departures of wideout Jordy Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. … “Both of those decisions [with Nelson and Van Pelt] were made without him,” one league source close to Rodgers said. “In both situations, he had no influence with [the front office] before anything went down.”

Rodgers has already said something to that effect this offseason, as Yahoo noted that he made an appearance on Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog (my bold added for emphasis) and said this: “I think it’s pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make their decisions. That’s the way they want it.”

*Why is this important other than wanting to keep the best quarterback on the planet happy? Well, because that QB also can become a free agent after the 2019 season. An extension was once a foregone conclusion and remains an offseason priority. Now?

“I know he’s thinking about that stuff when it comes to the next contract because he should have earned a voice by now,” the source continued. “In other places with [elite] quarterbacks, consideration is given to those guys. I think Aaron wants to be engaged in some decisions. But that’s just not the way it works [in Green Bay]. I think that’s obviously frustrating and it’s going to keep coming out.”

Robinson notes that the Packers don’t really have to do an extension since there are two more years left on Rodgers’ deal and they could franchise him for two years after that, giving them leverage in negotiations.

But is that really what they want to do? Grinding an annoyed Rodgers into his late 30s (he’d be 38 by the end of that second year playing under a franchise tag) is not the way you treat someone of his caliber. It didn’t exactly make the Vikings’ new franchise QB — Kirk Cousins, who is five years younger than Rodgers — want to stay in Washington when his time was up.

The guess here is that the sides mend fences and Rodgers is placated in some way with more input. But the fact that things are even getting a little messy in Green Bay is interesting to say the least.