Fishing Friday
Fort Snelling State Park
3-5 p.m. Friday
• Learn to fish. Gear and license provided. Call 612-725-2724 to register. (mndnr.gov)
Birding for beginners
William O’Brien State Park
7-8 p.m. Saturday
• Learn to identify common birds. (651-433-0500)
Wild edibles
Fort Ridgely State Park
7-8 p.m. Saturday
• Learn about some of the more recognizable plants (507-384-8890)
Family archery
Carver Park Reserve
10 a.m. – noon Sunday
• Learn how to shoot safely and accurately. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org).
Log rolling
Fish Lake Regional Park
3-4:30 p.m. Sunday
• Try a sport rooted in Minnesota history. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.
Geocaching
William O’Brien State Park
1-3:30 p.m. Sunday
• Learn how to use a global positioning system to find hidden caches. (651-4330-0500)
Kayaking basics
Fish Lake Regional Park
6-9 p.m. Monday
• Learn safety skills and proper paddling. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.
