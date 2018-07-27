Fishing Friday

Fort Snelling State Park

3-5 p.m. Friday

• Learn to fish. Gear and license provided. Call 612-725-2724 to register. (mndnr.gov)

Birding for beginners

William O’Brien State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

• Learn to identify common birds. (651-433-0500)

Wild edibles

Fort Ridgely State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

• Learn about some of the more recognizable plants (507-384-8890)

Family archery

Carver Park Reserve

– noon Sunday

• Learn how to shoot safely and accurately. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org).

Log rolling

Fish Lake Regional Park

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

• Try a sport rooted in Minnesota history. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.

Geocaching

William O’Brien State Park

1-3:30 p.m. Sunday

• Learn how to use a global positioning system to find hidden caches. (651-4330-0500)

Kayaking basics

Fish Lake Regional Park

6-9 p.m. Monday

• Learn safety skills and proper paddling. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.