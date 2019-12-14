The crowd came from near and far to the Mall of America on Friday night for the 7th annual "Clouds" Choir for a Cause.

The tribute to the late Zach Sobiech and fundraiser for the fund named after the teen packed the mall's rotunda with about 6,000 people. There, the crowd sang the tune penned by the 18-year-old from Lakeland before his death in 2013 from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Its video has millions of views online.

The event, put on by radio station KS95, raised $730,885 to benefit Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare and Children's Cancer Research Fund.

As part of the night, the cast of the upcoming "Clouds" film based on Zach's life was introduced. On hand was Neve Campbell, who is playing Laura Sobiech, Zach's mom and whose memoir "Fly a Little Higher" is the basis of the film.

Also there: Tom Everett Scott, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman and Fin Argus, who is playing Zach.

Friday's singing of "Clouds" was filmed for possible inclusion in the movie, directed by "Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni.