In the spirit of the Cronut – that’s the croissant-doughnut hybrid created by New York City pastry chef Dominique Ansel – Twin Cities croissant fans will soon get a crack at another fresh-baked twist on the classic indulgence.

A vegan version.

Wait, a flaky, multi-layered, golden-brown croissant, prepared without the benefit of its key ingredient? (That would be butter, preferably the high fat-content version, and plenty of it). Colin Anderson of Eureka Compass Vegan Food is making that promise. (That's Anderson's handiwork, above, in a provided photo).

To introduce his pastry alchemy, Anderson’s month-old start-up is staging a lunchtime pop-up at – where else? – the Herbivorous Butcher, the innovative northeast Minneapolis vegan “meat” shop – on Friday, April 21.

There’s an obvious synergy to the pairing: After they've stocked up on croissants, Eureka customers can also pick up Herbivorous Butcher vegan cheeses and cold cuts. Sales (cash and credit) begin at 11, and quantities are limited.

Price: $3.50, or three for $10.

Arrive early. If demand is a fraction of the one that Ansel faces on a daily basis, odds are high that Eureka’s “Rise Above” pop-up will generate a line. A long one.