We of the Taste section thank you, our readers, for 50 years of support. Our gratitude extends to the local chefs and restaurateurs, the markets, farmers, producers, culinary artisans, the cooking teachers and beverage providers (and the list could go on), whose efforts to enhance mealtime — and happy hour — have resulted in the vibrant communal table that makes up our Twin Cities food scene.

Lee Svitak Dean, Rick Nelson, Sharyn Jackson