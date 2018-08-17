Friday's drive to work has been uneventful compared for those taking the Blue Line to work. At 8:50 a.m., drivers were encountering few issues on the roads.

One exception is on southbound I-35W near Washington Avenue through the downtown Minneapolis commons. Traffic also jams on westbound I-94 from Cedar Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

One other minor snag on the system included a car fire on eastbound Hwy. 212 at Prairie Center Drive in Eden Prairie.

Blue Line trains are back in service after being down for about 3 hours. A train jumped the tracks about 5 a.m. near Franklin Avenue. The car was removed from the tracks and service resumed about 7:40 a.m.