Friday's drive to work has been uneventful compared for those taking the Blue Line to work. At 8:50 a.m., drivers were encountering few issues on the roads.
One exception is on southbound I-35W near Washington Avenue through the downtown Minneapolis commons. Traffic also jams on westbound I-94 from Cedar Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
One other minor snag on the system included a car fire on eastbound Hwy. 212 at Prairie Center Drive in Eden Prairie.
Blue Line trains are back in service after being down for about 3 hours. A train jumped the tracks about 5 a.m. near Franklin Avenue. The car was removed from the tracks and service resumed about 7:40 a.m.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.