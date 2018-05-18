Now that Richard Pitino finalized his Gophers basketball roster for the 2018-19 season, it's time to look ahead.

Pitino's team next season will be missing the most accomplished player during his tenure in Minnesota with the graduation of point guard Nate Mason. Also departing were Bakary Konate and Gaston Diedhiou to graduation, along with transfers Davonte Fitzgerald and Jamir Harris.

Compared to what the Gophers lose, they've added more potential impact players for next season and beyond, including Division I transfers Brock Stull, Marcus Carr and Payton Willis and high school recruits Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Omersa and Gabe Kalscheur.

Minnesota's returning talent is also strong with potential starters Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Washington, Dupree McBrayer and Eric Curry. The challenge for Pitino will be getting Coffey (shoulder), McBrayer (leg) and Oturu (shoulder) healthy by the fall.

MARCUS FULLER