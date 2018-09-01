When it comes to gender pay inequality, little has improved in the past decade. Women working for full-time wages or salary still earn approximately 20 percent less than their male counterparts in the same positions, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And some careers fare worse than others. Using 2008-2017 data from BLS, analysts at 24/7 Wall St. ventured to find the worst-paying jobs for women based on weekly gender pay inequality in 150 full-time wage and salary occupations.

The majority of industries with the largest gender pay gaps are male dominated, analysts found. Of the 20 job titles on the list, female personal financial advisers experience the widest pay discrepancy of all. In fact, “the typical female financial adviser earns less than $1,000 a week, compared to the median weekly wage for men in the occupation of $1,662,” a 58.9 percent disparity, according to the report.

Here are the 20 worst-paying jobs for women, followed by women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s earnings, according to 24/7 Wall St.:

1. Personal financial advisers : 58.9 percent

2. Administrative services managers : 62.2 percent

3. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents: 64.3 percent

4. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics: 65.5 percent

5. Sales representatives, services, all other: 67.7 percent

6. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers: 68.8 percent

7. Real estate brokers and sales agents: 70.6 percent

8. Financial managers : 71.1 percent

9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers: 71.1 percent

10. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers: 71.7 percent

11. Credit counselors and loan officers: 71.9 percent

12. Other teachers and instructors : 72.7 percent

13. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs : 72.7 percent

14. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers: 73 percent

15. Designers : 73.1 percent

16. Human resources managers : 73.2 percent

17. Marketing and sales managers : 73.7 percent

18. Diagnostic related technologists and technicians: 74.1 percent

19. Retail salespeople : 74.3 percent

20. Training and development specialists : 74.7 percent