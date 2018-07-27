Something that started out as an idea and a drawing is in its 23rd season on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes near Jenkins, Minn. In a back cove off the big water, we find our calm and relaxing retreat on our houseboat. We have a main berth, and can sleep eight very close friends (The boat is 12-by-35 feet). There is a kitchen, bathroom with a shower, and a slide off the back for fun on a hot day. This is our little slice of heaven that has made so many family memories over the past 23 years. Every spring we can’t wait to escape back to the boat.

Colleen Feyo, Anoka