A rare pour-your-own beer concept is coming to Minneapolis’ North Loop this spring.

First Draft Taproom & Kitchen (324 6th Av. N., Mpls., firstdraft.beer), a self-serve bar that started in Denver, will offer 54 taps, heavily featuring local brews, at its Twin Cities location.

Here’s how it will work: When patrons arrive, the staff will check their ID, swipe a credit card to start a tab, and hand them a tap card.

From there, drinkers set their own pace and determine how much — or how little — they’d like to consume. Each tap will be accompanied by a tablet with information about the brew. Using the card, patrons can pour as little as an ounce — prices range from about 40 cents to $1.20 per ounce — or as much as a full pint.

A similar concept, Union 32 Crafthouse, debuted in Eagan earlier this year.

“I was just at the point where I was inundated with all the new styles and the new beers that everyone was producing,” said First Draft founder Mark Slattery, who is partnering with Minnesota locals Andrew Valen and Joe Maselter. “If a place has 100 beers on tap, well, you have to pick a pint but you’re not sure what you like and if it’s worth the price. With [First Draft], it’s just a fun, centralized spot to come in and try all the state’s beers.”

Slattery said First Draft will purchase just one keg at a time of each beer, so the lineup will be constantly changing. A handful of ciders and wine will be on tap, as well. Locally inspired food, including walleye sandwiches, burgers and charcuterie plates, can be ordered at a walk-up counter.