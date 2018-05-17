If this isn’t some sort of sign of the data revolution, I don’t know what is.

Mike Renner, an analyst for the very data-heavy football site Pro Football Focus, is one of the contestants on the latest installment of The Bachelorette. He’s 27 years old and has a Fabio-esque head of hair. Contestants were announced Thursday, and Twitter put two and two together.

I don’t watch this program — much to the chagrin of former Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Matt Vensel, who always wanted to talk about it on the Access Vikings podcast — but this is something that might make me legit tune in.

He’ll be competing against a bunch of other dudes — you can see all the contestants here — including two former NFL players, to win the heart of Becca Kufrin. She’s one of us! But the Minnesotan was also dumped at the end of the last Bachelor, which I only know from doing some Internet research.

I don’t have any data on the chances Kufrin breaks @PFF_Mike’s heart the same way.

The season premiere is May 28. Go Mike!