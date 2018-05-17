If this isn’t some sort of sign of the data revolution, I don’t know what is.
Mike Renner, an analyst for the very data-heavy football site Pro Football Focus, is one of the contestants on the latest installment of The Bachelorette. He’s 27 years old and has a Fabio-esque head of hair. Contestants were announced Thursday, and Twitter put two and two together.
I don’t watch this program — much to the chagrin of former Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Matt Vensel, who always wanted to talk about it on the Access Vikings podcast — but this is something that might make me legit tune in.
He’ll be competing against a bunch of other dudes — you can see all the contestants here — including two former NFL players, to win the heart of Becca Kufrin. She’s one of us! But the Minnesotan was also dumped at the end of the last Bachelor, which I only know from doing some Internet research.
I don’t have any data on the chances Kufrin breaks @PFF_Mike’s heart the same way.
The season premiere is May 28. Go Mike!
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.