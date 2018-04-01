The city of Ely usually can be counted on to crank out a good prank on April Fools' Day.

One year, city leaders promoted a Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness ride-sharing app called "Canoeber." Another year, it was a claim that Canada had annexed Ely.

This year, Ely decided to postpone poking fun at something or someone in deference to Easter. Instead, it will wait for a day people might need a laugh even more: Tax Day, April 15, the city said in a news release.

Others, though, such as the University of Minnesota, a Minneapolis brewing company, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and even a local police department didn't spare the laughs.

On the U's Twitter feed and its website, a photo shows the curvilinear steel-clad Weisman Art Museum, uh, smoothed out.

"Under cover of darkness last night, anonymous vandals descended on Weisman Art Museum and straightened it out!" the U tweeted.

Lakes and Legends Brewing Co. said on its Facebook page that it is now offering a five-flight tasting of water for dogs.

"Starting today we will proudly offer dog owners a chance to treat their four legged friend(s) to a flight of artisan waters from across the world," the posting read. "$10 will get you 5, unique, 5oz pours of damp goodness. Waters will rotate based on the season and what's available from our suppliers."

The Brooklyn Park Police Department decided that if its St. Paul counterparts can tout its newest member, a comfort dog named Sgt. Fuzz (for real), then it could recruit — for April Fools' Day, at least — Mauser, its very own, very first police cat.

"Starting meow we decided we should have a police cat. Meow that we have had K9's for quite a while it's time to give cats a chance too. Every meow and then we need an animal that is gentle, outgoing, and lives life on their own terms. Meow we have just that animal. Meet Mauser."

Over at the airport, officials promoted the new "aircraft viewing area, complete with outdoor pool." That might be a little brisk considering the weather.

And for folks looking for something to fill Easter evening, Netflix announced Sunday that it had "acquired" comedian Seth Rogen.

The purported contract gives Netflix "the ability to frame [Seth] for murder, and the rights to film a docuseries about that murder and biopic starring John Goodman."

It's a video worth seeing.