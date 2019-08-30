Theaterpalooza? Playnado? Dramarama?

Whatever you call it, the month of September in the Twin Cities is jam-packed with theater options. (And, likely because of scheduling around the State Fair and Labor Day, that’s the case every year.)

Presumably, it’s great news for actors and other artists and a tad overwhelming for those who write about theater (boo-hoo). But theater is made for audiences, and all of these possibilities are awesome for folks who love to lose themselves in a great play or musical.

To help you wrap your brain around these 30 crazy days, we’ve worked out your all-theater month, which demonstrates how you could attend a different play every day and still not fit in everything (sorry, “Loony Lutherans” at the Ames Center in Burnsville). Obviously, this is not the only way to make it happen. And it’s just possible some people don’t have time to go to the theater every day this month. So we’ve included handy icons to help you find, for instance, all of the classics being produced, or put together a whole week of only musicals.

We’ve included some bargain performances, some with talkbacks and at least one with audio description, but if you do a little digging on websites, you’ll find many more. The main thing is to get out there and play.

What are you in the mood for? We've broken down our picks based on some broad categories: