THE Traveler: Kara Greshwalk of Minneapolis.

The scene: Sheep accentuate a bucolic scene in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, which hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics.

The trip: While exploring the Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy, Greshwalk and her husband, Sam, pulled over to take in the view of Cortina. "I was trying to get a photo of the town and the mountains in the background when Sam spotted the flock of sheep. We stumbled through some bushes to get a better look. It was definitely a modern-day shepherd and his sheep. If you look closely, it's clear that he's looking down at his phone while the sheep graze and his dog keeps them in line," she wrote in an e-mail. "It was a perfectly idyllic alpine scene with a slightly modern twist."

about Cortina: A two-hour car ride can get travelers from Venice to the Dolomites, a trip Greshwalk endorses. "Not only are the mountains stunning and easy to explore, but the region provides a peaceful respite from the crowded bustle of Venice. Also, as Minnesotans, we had no problem adjusting to the 30-degree temperature change! One more fun fact: This beautiful place just won the bid to co-host the Winter Olympics again in 2026."

Getting the shot: Greshwalk used her phone, a Samsung Galaxy 9, to get the shot.

