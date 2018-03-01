Fatbiking in Bemidji
Lake Bemidji State Park
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
The Northland Fat Bike Rally is set to roll for its fourth year. Sponsored by Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers, a mass start is at 11 a.m. on Lake Bemidji. Then, head to Rocky Point Trail for either a 10-kilometer or 28K routes. All levels of riders are welcome. Register in person, beginning at 9 a.m. at the visitor center. After the rally, park trails will be open for fat biking until 4 p.m. (218-308-2300, mndnr.gov)
Sap to syrup
Whitewater State Park
10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
• Learn history, procedure and techniques in maple syrup-making. Call 1-507-312-2308 to register. (mndnr.gov)
Wild River State Park
1-2 p.m. Saturday
Also 1-2 p.m. Sunday
• Meet at the visitor center, and then visit the park’s sugar bush. You will need a vehicle. Syrup will not be processed. (651-583-2125, mndnr.gov)
Eastman Nature Center
1-4 p.m. Sunday
• Learn maple syruping history and techniques, and sample the finished product. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7700, threeriversparks.org)
Cleary Lake Regional Park
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
• A day for syruping, start to finish. Cost is $5. (763-694-7777, threeriversparks.org)
Learn logrolling
New Prague Aquatics Center
5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
A program for beginners that pulls in balance, agility, concentration and core strength. Cost is $10. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Bird banding
Eastman Nature Center
9 a.m.-noon Saturday
Songbirds will get trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. (threeriversparks.org)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.