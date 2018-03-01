Fatbiking in Bemidji

Lake Bemidji State Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

The Northland Fat Bike Rally is set to roll for its fourth year. Sponsored by Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers, a mass start is at 11 a.m. on Lake Bemidji. Then, head to Rocky Point Trail for either a 10-kilometer or 28K routes. All levels of riders are welcome. Register in person, beginning at 9 a.m. at the visitor center. After the rally, park trails will be open for fat biking until 4 p.m. (218-308-2300, mndnr.gov)

Sap to syrup

Whitewater State Park

10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Learn history, procedure and techniques in maple syrup-making. Call 1-507-312-2308 to register. (mndnr.gov)

Wild River State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

Also 1-2 p.m. Sunday

• Meet at the visitor center, and then visit the park’s sugar bush. You will need a vehicle. Syrup will not be processed. (651-583-2125, mndnr.gov)

Eastman Nature Center

1-4 p.m. Sunday

• Learn maple syruping history and techniques, and sample the finished product. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7700, threeriversparks.org)

Cleary Lake Regional Park

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

• A day for syruping, start to finish. Cost is $5. (763-694-7777, threeriversparks.org)

Learn logrolling

New Prague Aquatics Center

5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday

A program for beginners that pulls in balance, agility, concentration and core strength. Cost is $10. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)

Bird banding

Eastman Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Songbirds will get trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. (threeriversparks.org)