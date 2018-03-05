Minnesotans have won a lot of things, but never the heart of a "Bachelor." That could change tonight, because one of the two finalists vying for a proposal on the show's season finale is from Prior Lake.

Former race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. is choosing between Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, a Minneapolis publicist and all-around "good girl." (And she's become a social media star in her own right.)

While the season has been widely criticized for being a snoozefest, the show's producers have worked hard to make viewers believe that tonight's episode will be the "most dramatic finale ever."

The Star Tribune reached out to Kufrin, but she said she's "not allowed contractually to discuss it at this point."

Even through digital communication, Kufrin is quintessential "Minnesota Nice." And not in that passive aggressive way. "So sorry!" she wrote. "Enjoy your Sunday."

We won't speculate or deliver any spoilers, but here is what we do know:

Luyendyk has told both of the women repeatedly that he loves them, which violates the unwritten rules of the show. Accordingly, he has received backlash on social media for the move.

In the "Women Tell All" special last week, contestant Caroline Lunny called out Luyendyk, saying, "I know what you did and I don't know how you could do that. And I just really don't understand, but I really hope you found what you're looking for."

Luyendyk spends a lot of time reassuring Burnham, who has the personality of a goldfish. Luyendyk calls her "reserved" and Kufrin "outgoing."

While in Peru for last week's episode, Kufrin's ex-boyfriend (just look at this guy, below) showed up to try to win her back. He's from Wisconsin, but went to Minnesota State University in Mankato. The two dated for seven years, but have been broken up for a year. Kufrin sent him packing.

Here’s what Arie said in his blog for People magazine after his hometown visit to Prior Lake: “Becca’s date was so meaningful and fun. Going to the apple orchard she went to with her dad as a kid was poignant and I felt good knowing she was able to share that experience with me. That day was so cold, but so beautiful. I probably ate some of the best apples I’ve ever had (they were so crisp and juicy). It didn’t matter whether we were etching our initials into a tree, shooting apples at targets, or making caramel apples, because the whole day was a blast. One part you didn’t see was Becca teaching me salsa dancing while we tried to warm up in a tent.”

During Kufrin's hometown date, we noticed a lot of duck decor and camo in her childhood home (her father was a famed wetland activist). We like that. But is the bachelor into that sort of thing?

Learn more about Minnesota's own Kufrin at ABC.go.com. To see how it all ends, tune into the three-hour season finale at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC. Then watch the live two-hour "After the Final Rose" special tomorrow at 7 p.m. Yes, that is five hours of "Bachelor" television.