Minnesotans woke up on July 2, rolled over and made their first liquor purchases ever from a store.

At precisely 11 a.m., the state ended its more than century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales, just in time for Independence Day. In doing so, it joined 38 other states and the District of Columbia who now allow some form of Sunday retail alcohol sales, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

The change was met with mostly acceptance by liquor store owners and customers across the Twin Cities.

“It feels as if a freedom has been lifted, and now has been enabled further,” said Fred Kreidier, 25, who was among the first in line and about to buy a keg of beer at Zipps Liquors off of E. Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Lillian Yang, co-owner of Snelling Avenue Fine Wines, expressed cautious optimism that the new law will be a boon for business.

“We just wanted to just test it out first, and see how it goes,” Yang said on Saturday. “Some [customers] are really excited about it, because they don’t have to go to the border anymore.”

John Gagnon 50, arrived at 9 a.m. to buy a 12-pack of beer at Zipps Liquors. Gagnon has lived in the Seward neighborhood for most of his life. He said, " I am glad that I can buy beer here. Now I don't have to drive to Wisconsin." The first-day Sunday sales started at 11 a.m.

The shop’s Google page still shows that it’s closed on Sundays, but Yang said that she will stay open from noon until 6 p.m.

Eager to lure customers, who normally on a Sunday might wander into one of the nearby bars, Yang said she plans to offer a 10 percent discount on all purchases.

The Sunday ban, in effect since statehood in 1858, increasinglyhad been seen as antiquated — crucially by new lawmakers swept into office in a significant turnover at the Legislature. After years of intense lobbying led by such retailers as Total Wine, the law was overturned in March by bipartisan majorities.

Under the new law, alcohol retailers statewide are allowed to remain open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but cities may pass an ordinance to keep liquor stores closed.

Surdyk’s Liquor & Cheese Shop, an 83-year-old institution in northeast Minneapolis, famously defied the July 2 start date by opening for business on March 12. At first, unamused city officials suspended the store’s liquor license for 30 days and slapped owner Jim Surdyk with a $6,000 fine, but the penalty was later reduced to a 10-day suspension spread out over the first nine Sundays starting yesterday.

Last week, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, — a key player in the yearslong effort to legalize Sunday sales — retweeted a post counting down to the new era: “Psst, it’s the last Sunday before #SundaySalesMN.”

Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, tweeted last week that she was planning “a little local tour” to support local businesses.

Not that she’s a fan of the new law, but Buffalo Lake Liquor manager Karissa Kurth said it made financial sense to open on Sunday. Kurth said that part of the town-owned store’s revenues goes into the general fund, to “give money to the fire department for new firetrucks” and to pay for other city needs.

“It’s definitely a concern; the biggest role of the municipal is to make as much money as we possibly can for our city,” she said Friday. “Because I have to answer not only to the City Council, but I have to answer to all of the taxpayers.”

Last month, officials in the 700-person town, located about an hour and a half west of the Twin Cities, voted to allow Sunday sales on a trial basis over the next few months before re-evaluating, Kurth said.

“My coolers still run whether I’m here or not, but nobody’s in and out of my cooler on Sundays,” she said.

Life must go on, said Paul Kaspszak, executive director of the Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association, which opposed ending the ban. Still, he expressed concern the law could open the door to further deregulation.

“The vultures are already circling: we’ve got the grocery and the convenience store people, already starting to say, ‘Hey maybe we shouldn’t have 3.2 beer anymore, maybe we should have something stronger now,’ ” Kaspszak said last week, referring to the lower alcohol beer that until now was the only thing available. “All of a sudden they want to sell chardonnay with the Cheerios, and they want to sell beer with the chicken and then we have a problem.”

The concern among some is that the law will increase overhead for small family-owned stores by forcing them to stay open on Sundays to compete with bigger retailers. This may not necessarily translate to more revenue for some of these mom-and-pop operations since customers could merely buy the same amount of alcohol over seven days instead of six, opponents fear.

“I suspect the ones that won’t be open are the ones who feel they’re more destination locations,” said Dave Kuennen, owner of North St. Paul’s Brightwines, a one one-man shop which specializes in high-quality wines. This law is not designed to help us; this, in fact, ignores us.”

Kuennen says he worries that ending the ban will bring new competition — “which has a nice, kind of Libertarian feel behind it” — while effectively pushing small shops like his out of business.

“Within the business, it’s well understood that the next step is grocery stores,” he said by phone Saturday evening, as he closed up shop. He will reopen on Monday, like any other week.