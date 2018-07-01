A man was shot Sunday afternoon at the Como Regional Park Pool in St. Paul.
The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. The man was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was in critical condition, police spokesman Steve Linders said.
Investigators are at the scene interviewing possible witnesses, he said.
Pat Pheifer
