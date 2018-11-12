The road to success
The Wild went 5-2 on the longest road trip in team history.
Start of trip: 6-2-2, fifth place in the Central
End of trip: 11-4-2, second place in the Central
Goals for: 25 • Goals against: 17
Payback time: Six of Wild’s next seven games are at home
Date Opponent W/L Wild note
Oct. 29 Vancouver L, 5-2 1-for-5 on the power play
Oct. 30 Edmonton W, 4-3 Goal, two assists for Staal
Nov. 3 St. Louis W, 5-1 Goal, two assists for Seeler
Nov. 6 San Jose L, 4-3 Staal sat out with an illness
Nov. 8 Los Angeles W, 3-1 Three assists for Koivu
Nov. 9 Anaheim W, 5-1 Two goals for Granlund
Nov. 11 St. Louis W, 3-2 Eriksson Ek’s first goal of season
