The road to success

The Wild went 5-2 on the longest road trip in team history.

Start of trip: 6-2-2, fifth place in the Central

End of trip: 11-4-2, second place in the Central

Goals for: 25 • Goals against: 17

Payback time: Six of Wild’s next seven games are at home

Date Opponent W/L Wild note

Oct. 29 Vancouver L, 5-2 1-for-5 on the power play

Oct. 30 Edmonton W, 4-3 Goal, two assists for Staal

Nov. 3 St. Louis W, 5-1 Goal, two assists for Seeler

Nov. 6 San Jose L, 4-3 Staal sat out with an illness

Nov. 8 Los Angeles W, 3-1 Three assists for Koivu

Nov. 9 Anaheim W, 5-1 Two goals for Granlund

Nov. 11 St. Louis W, 3-2 Eriksson Ek’s first goal of season