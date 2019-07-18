Tumbling Twins
• With Wednesday’s loss, the Twins’ lead in the AL Central is down to four games over second-place Cleveland. The lead was eight games on July 1, but the Twins have won just five of their past 11.
• They lost their third game in a row for the first time all season.
• They have made six errors in five games since the All-Star break.
• They have given up 26 runs since the All-Star break, 11 of them unearned.
• The bullpen has allowed seven earned runs and three homers in nine innings pitched (7.00 ERA, not including infielder Ehire Adrianza’s one-inning stint Wednesday).
