Wolves
Nikola Jokic scores 25 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 111-105
Nikola Jokic made a late go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the New York Knicks 111-105 on Sunday night.
Gophers
Upset alert: Gophers get Barn rocking with blowout victory over No. 3 Ohio State
Marcus Carr scored 35 points to lead the charge for the upset-minded Gophers, who beat a top-5 team at home for the first time since 2013.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers score their best regular-season victory under Pitino
The Gophers' ability to follow a defensive plan reduced Ohio State to a confused 8-for-25 (32%) in the first half and 23 for 60 (38.3%) for the game.
Wild
Kopitar scores 2, Kings beat Red Wings 4-2
Anze Kopitar passed Wayne Gretzky on the all-time scoring list -- for the Los Angeles Kings, that is.
Vikings
Hunter's big day included big play that sprung Vikings loose
Ifeadi Odenigbo scored a touchdown after Danielle Hunter dominated the Chargers line.