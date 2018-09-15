ROAD WEARY OR ROAD WARRIOR?
Since 2006, the Packers are 70-26-1 at Lambeau Field. Only New England (82-15), Baltimore (71-26) and Pittsburgh (70-26) have better home records during that time. Kirk Cousins will make his Lambeau playing debut on Sunday. It also will be his first division game and road game as a member of the NFC North.
Cousins’ career: road vs. home
Road: 10-18-1 record
Stats: 693 of 1,069 (64.8), 8,026 yds., 48 TDs, 29 INTs, 91.1 rat.
Home: 17-12 record
Stats: 658 of 994 (66.2), 7,980 yds., 49 TDs, 22 INTs, 97.9 rat.
Against NFC East as a Redskins starter
Opponent Home Road
Dallas 0-4 1-2
Philadelphia 2-1 2-2
N.Y. Giants 2-2 1-3
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.