ROAD WEARY OR ROAD WARRIOR?

Since 2006, the Packers are 70-26-1 at Lambeau Field. Only New England (82-15), Baltimore (71-26) and Pittsburgh (70-26) have better home records during that time. Kirk Cousins will make his Lambeau playing debut on Sunday. It also will be his first division game and road game as a member of the NFC North.

Cousins’ career: road vs. home

Road: 10-18-1 record

Stats: 693 of 1,069 (64.8), 8,026 yds., 48 TDs, 29 INTs, 91.1 rat.

Home: 17-12 record

Stats: 658 of 994 (66.2), 7,980 yds., 49 TDs, 22 INTs, 97.9 rat.

Against NFC East as a Redskins starter

Opponent Home Road

Dallas 0-4 1-2

Philadelphia 2-1 2-2

N.Y. Giants 2-2 1-3