U.S. President
Hillary Clinton
U.S. Congress
First District: Tim Walz
Second District: Angie Craig
Third District: Erik Paulsen
Sixth District: Tom Emmer
Seventh District: Collin Peterson
Eighth District: Rick Nolan
Ballot initiative
Minnesota constitutional amendment on legislative pay: Yes
Minnesota Supreme Court
Natalie Hudson
State Senate
District 36: John Hoffman
District 37: Jerry Newton
District 44: Paul Anderson
District 48: Steve Cwodzinski
District 53: Susan Kent
District 58: Matt Little
State House
District 37A: Erin Koegel
District 48A: Laurie Pryor
District 52B: Regina Barr
District 54A: Keith Franke
District 54B: Don Slaten
District 57A: Erin Maye Quade
Hennepin County Board
District 5: Debbie Goettel
Ballot initiative
Minneapolis schools excess-levy renewal: Yes
Minneapolis School Board
At Large: Kim Ellison
District 2: Kimberly Caprini
District 4: Josh Reimnitz
District 6: Tracine Asberry
St. Paul School Board
Jeanelle Foster
