Thirty years ago Friday, on Oct. 18, 1989, the expansion Minnesota Timberwolves played their first preseason game. That moment marked the Twin Cities’ return as an NBA market after nearly three decades away, following the Minneapolis Lakers’ relocation to Los Angeles.

There wasn’t much success on the court, as the Wolves’ 22-60 record indicates. But it was a season filled with enthusiasm and one crowning achievement: The Wolves, playing in the Metrodome for that lone season while Target Center was under construction, set an NBA attendance record with 1,072,572 fans during 41 home games.

The Star Tribune recently unearthed a treasure trove of staff photos from that season.