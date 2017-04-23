A traveling fashion show used crosswalks as catwalks in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon as part of Fashion Week MN, which showcases local designers. Above, Cianneh Browne, Hongman Li and Hannah Lundquist, from left, modeled apparel from local designer and Project Runway alum Danielle Everine while in the crosswalk on Lyndale Avenue S. at W. 24th Street.

The Minneapolis boutique Cliché held the “Crosswalk” event, in which models walked a runway inside the store, then across the intersection. They then hopped in cars for other locations in south Minneapolis. 

STAFF REPORT