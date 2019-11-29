THE Traveler: Jim Blake of Forest Lake.

The scene: The East Branch of the Baptism River reflects a sea of yellow aspen as it widens near Finland, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Tall grasses in the foreground have turned their own autumn shade.

The location: Blake was traveling on County Road 7, northeast of Finland, along a stretch where the Baptism River widens out into small lakes on a calm autumn day. "This area is very close to George Crosby Manitou State Park, which is also beautiful," Blake wrote in an e-mail. (Find information on visiting the park at dnr.state.mn.us/crosbymanitou.) Blake suggests a driving route in the area that promises beautiful color and scenery in autumn: From Finland, take County Road 7 northeast 12 miles to County Road 8, at Cramer. Turn right on County Road 8, which becomes County Road 1 before it spills out at Scenic Hwy. 61 at Schroeder. This drive "passes through maple forests, which are beautiful any time of the year but incredible in the fall, as is the whole North Shore," he wrote.

Getting the shot: Blake framed this shot with grasses in the foreground, while aspen, spruce and pines climb a distant hill. Glassy blue water acts as a mirror to the lovely scene. "It basically shows how beautiful our state is, especially in the fall," Blake wrote. He shot this with his Canon 80D SLR with a Tamron 18-400mm lens.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.