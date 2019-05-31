Just one day after surgery, Seimone Augustus was at Lynx practice Friday, sitting on the sidelines, offering her teammates help as they went through drills. Her right knee wrapped and moving with crutches, she made her way to midcourt for the post-practice circle.

Augustus had an arthroscopic procedure on the knee Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. It was performed by the team’s head orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Nancy Cummings.

As with any surgery, though it went as planned, there are no guarantees. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve made that clear after practice. That said, Reeve said Cummings was confident that Augustus – who has endured knee pain for much of her career – would be able to return, this season, with her pain level reduced.

“The Doc rings me afterward and says the three things that she did,’’ Reeve said. “And how excited that Seimone, when she comes back, is going to feel significantly better. But there are no guarantees.’’

And we really won’t know the outcome of this for a while. Reeve through out a general timeline of six weeks, but only as a guideline. That could keep Augustus out of the mix until mid-July.

Meanwhile, forward Karima Christmas-Kelly who, like Augustus, has missed the team’s first two games with a sore knee, practiced with the team Friday. Reeve said the team would see how Christmas-Kelly’s knee – which is still coming back from surgery – responded before making any decision on Saturday’s game in Dallas. At this point, she remains questionable.