After four years of supplying coffee to Twin Cities restaurants and natural foods co-ops, Bootstrap Coffee Roasters (bootstrapcoffeeroasters.com) owner Micah Svejda is opening his own retail coffee counter.

The roaster's new home (432 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul) is nearly six times the size of Svejda's current setup, and the extra room will allow for a small (as in 13-seat) coffee bar.

"I'm envisioning it as the way that a lot of breweries have taprooms with production visible," he said. "It's going to be very transparent and open, and those are some of the values that we have as a company."

The bar — which will double as an educational tool for Svejda's wholesale customers — will not feature pour-overs or manual brews, focusing instead on a few batch-brewed coffees, plus classic espresso drinks and a few made-on-the-premises syrups. There will be hot and iced teas, too, and cold brew. Food will be limited to pastries, "and possibly some other food items," said Svejda.

The roasting operation should be up and running by January, and Svejda plans to open the coffee bar in February.

(Photos provided by Bootstrap Coffee Roasters, Elizabeth Alcorn-Allen)