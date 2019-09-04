RICK DENNISON FILE
Playing career
1976, ’78-79: Colo. State, TE/WR
1982-90: Denver Broncos, LB
Coaching career
1992-94: Suffield (CT) Academy. Assistant coach
1995-96: Denver Broncos. Offensive quality control
1997-2000: Broncos. Special Teams
2001-05: Broncos. Off. line
2006-08: Broncos. Off. coordinator
2009: Broncos. Off. line
2010-13: Houston Texans. Off. coordinator
2014: Baltimore Ravens. QBs
2015-16: Broncos. Off. coordinator
2017: Buffalo Bills. Off. coordinator
2018: New York Jets. Off. line/run game coordinator
2019: Vikings. Off. line/run game coordinator
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Serena Williams powers into US Open semifinals
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
A closer look at Vikings assistant Rick Dennison
The former Broncos linebacker has been a coach since 1992
Vikings
Zone blocking 101: Once the ball snaps, decisions and synchronization start
Zone blocking requires precise timing, technique.
Lynx
AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2 all points based on…
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: Northerns rule the end of summer
This season's final batch of reader-submitted fish catches includes some real whoppers.