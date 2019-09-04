RICK DENNISON FILE

Playing career

1976, ’78-79: Colo. State, TE/WR

1982-90: Denver Broncos, LB

Coaching career

1992-94: Suffield (CT) Academy. Assistant coach

1995-96: Denver Broncos. Offensive quality control

1997-2000: Broncos. Special Teams

2001-05: Broncos. Off. line

2006-08: Broncos. Off. coordinator

2009: Broncos. Off. line

2010-13: Houston Texans. Off. coordinator

2014: Baltimore Ravens. QBs

2015-16: Broncos. Off. coordinator

2017: Buffalo Bills. Off. coordinator

2018: New York Jets. Off. line/run game coordinator

2019: Vikings. Off. line/run game coordinator