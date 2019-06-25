About Luis Arraez

Age: 22 (born April 9, 1997, in San Felipe, Venezuela)

Size: 5-10, 180 pounds

How signed: For $40,000 as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2013.

In the minors: Career average of .331 and two batting titles.

With the Twins: Has reached safely in 13 of his first 15 games as a major leaguer, going 17-for-39 (.436).