About Luis Arraez
Age: 22 (born April 9, 1997, in San Felipe, Venezuela)
Size: 5-10, 180 pounds
How signed: For $40,000 as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2013.
In the minors: Career average of .331 and two batting titles.
With the Twins: Has reached safely in 13 of his first 15 games as a major leaguer, going 17-for-39 (.436).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Braves-Cubs cool off
A look at what's happening around the majors today:HOMER HAPPYAaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Edwin Encarnación and the New York Yankees try to set the major…
Twins
Diamondbacks top Dodgers 8-5, end winning streak at 6 games
Arizona made sure there wouldn't be any late heroics in a fourth straight game by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Twins
David Dahl's two-run homer carries Rockies past Giants 2-0
The Colorado Rockies put a forgettable weekend at Dodger Stadium behind them and started fresh.
Twins
Kipnis hits walk-off homer in 10th as Indians edge Royals
Jason Kipnis spun as he approached home plate and deftly avoided being soaked with ice water by teammate Francisco Lindor.
Twins
Yanks homer in record-tying 27th straight game, beat Toronto
Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees' home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night.