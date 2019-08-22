About Bill Guerin

Age: 48 (born Nov. 9, 1970 in Worchester, Mass.)

Front office experience: Pittsburgh Penguins 2011-19, player development, assistant general manager, two Stanley Cups

Playing experience: Right winger, NHL, 18 seasons, New Jersey, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas, St. Louis, San Jose, N.Y. Islanders, Pittsburgh. Stanley Cups with New Jersey (1995) and Pittsburgh (2009). Totaled 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 career games, plus 39 goals and 35 assists in 140 playoff games. He also played for the United States in three Olympic Games — 1998, 2002 and 2006. Won a gold medal in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

College: Boston College. Drafted first round (fifth overall) in 1989.

Family: Wife Kara. Daughters Kayla, 22; Grace, 20; and Lexi, 16. Son Liam, 18.