Gophers baseball

2018

Record: 44-15 overall, 18-4 Big Ten.

Big Ten: Won the regular-season and tournament titles.

NCAA tournament: Won the Minneapolis Regional, then lost at Oregon State two games to none in a Super Regional.

2019

Record of 1-3 after first four of 21 road games to begin the season. Big Ten season begins March 22 at Penn State. First home series is March 29-31 against Nebraska. As part of a three-game home series with Oklahoma, will play at Target Field on April 20.

Gophers softball

2018

Record: 41-17 overall, 17-4 Big Ten.

Big Ten: Won the tournament title for the third straight year.

NCAA tournament: Eliminated on first weekend in Seattle Regional.

2019

Record of 4-3 after first seven of 31 road games to begin the season. Big Ten season begins March 22 at Maryland. First home series is March 29-31 against Purdue. Plays at Florida on March 20 against former Gophers catcher Kendyl Lindaman.