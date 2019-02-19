Gophers baseball
2018
Record: 44-15 overall, 18-4 Big Ten.
Big Ten: Won the regular-season and tournament titles.
NCAA tournament: Won the Minneapolis Regional, then lost at Oregon State two games to none in a Super Regional.
2019
Record of 1-3 after first four of 21 road games to begin the season. Big Ten season begins March 22 at Penn State. First home series is March 29-31 against Nebraska. As part of a three-game home series with Oklahoma, will play at Target Field on April 20.
Gophers softball
2018
Record: 41-17 overall, 17-4 Big Ten.
Big Ten: Won the tournament title for the third straight year.
NCAA tournament: Eliminated on first weekend in Seattle Regional.
2019
Record of 4-3 after first seven of 31 road games to begin the season. Big Ten season begins March 22 at Maryland. First home series is March 29-31 against Purdue. Plays at Florida on March 20 against former Gophers catcher Kendyl Lindaman.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.