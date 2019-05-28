Household names in OKC
Four of the eight WCWS entrants have been in at least the past three tournaments.
Bracket 1
No. 7 Gophers (46-12): First appearance
No. 2 UCLA (51-6): Fifth straight, 29th overall
No. 3 Washington (50-7): Third straight, 14th overall
No. 6 Arizona (47-12): First since 2010, 23rd overall
Bracket 2
No. 1 Oklahoma (51-3): Fourth straight, eighth in the past nine years, 13th overall
No. 5 Florida (49-16): Third straight, 10th overall
No. 8 Alabama (57-8): First since 2016, 12th overall
No. 13 Oklahoma State (44-15): First since 2011, eighth overall
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Kuraly, Bruins rally, beat Blues 4-2 in Stanley Cup opener
Sean Kuraly scored to break a third-period tie and assisted on another goal to help the Boston Bruins rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
High Schools
More Minnesota high school state tournaments sought for five sports
When the Minnesota State High School League lifted its moratorium on adding classes for sports in December, it triggered a rash of expansion proposals from the coaches associations in cross-country, soccer, tennis, volleyball and track and field.
Twins
This time, home run works against Twins in loss to Brewers
Orlando Arcia's two-run shot in the eighth inning off Taylor Rogers was the difference.
Twins
Arcia's HR gives Brewers 5-4 win, stopping Twins streak at 6
Orlando Arcia drove in three runs, including a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that powered the Milwaukee Brewers past Minnesota 5-4 on Monday night to stop the major league-leading Twins' six-game winning streak.
Twins
Twins send Garver to Class AA Pensacola for rehab stint
Garver is scheduled to work out with the Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, including proving he can run on that ankle, then catch five innings Wednesday and a full game Friday.