Household names in OKC

Four of the eight WCWS entrants have been in at least the past three tournaments.

Bracket 1

No. 7 Gophers (46-12): First appearance

No. 2 UCLA (51-6): Fifth straight, 29th overall

No. 3 Washington (50-7): Third straight, 14th overall

No. 6 Arizona (47-12): First since 2010, 23rd overall

Bracket 2

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-3): Fourth straight, eighth in the past nine years, 13th overall

No. 5 Florida (49-16): Third straight, 10th overall

No. 8 Alabama (57-8): First since 2016, 12th overall

No. 13 Oklahoma State (44-15): First since 2011, eighth overall