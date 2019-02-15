Google lists three dozen 12-step programs, all to aid recovery from something.

Not listed on Google is a new program, 12 steps to help you identify birds. Recovery is not the issue. This book wants you to become addicted, to birds.

“The Peterson Guide to Bird Identification — In 12 Steps” comes from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. It’s written by two of North America’s best and most active bird guides, Steve N. G. Howell and Brian Sullivan.

There is a way to logically approach the identification issues, the authors say, better than flipping pages in your guide book while keeping one eye on the object of your question.

The 12 steps cover basics such as location, habitat, and season. Narrow the possibilities, the authors say, and simplify your effort.

For experienced birders, the authors say, this is a short refresher to sharpen skills.

The pocket-sized book of 144 pages is illustrated with color photos. It is hard-bound with a sewn binding. It is well made. Price is $17.95.

The book is part of the identification series from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History.