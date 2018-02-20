Law enforcement agencies made 94 human trafficking arrests leading up to the Super Bowl, officials announced Tuesday morning.

At a news conference, officials say the 11-day effort leading up to the event was successful in both arresting perpetrators and aiding victims.

The multiagency undercover sting, Operation Guardian Angel, included federal agents, local police departments and advocacy groups, among others, and spent two years preparing for Super Bowl LII.

"They went to places dark and dangerous, and they saw things that are going to leave an impact," Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Grant Snyder said at the news conference.

Data from the weeklong effort support the idea that the Super Bowl is not the nation's largest sex trafficking event, contrary to what many people believe, Snyder said.

"If there's an increase [in sex trafficking], it's a minor increase," he said. Research suggests that events like the state's fishing season opener or deer hunting opener increase human trafficking regionally more than large events like the Super Bowl.

About 1,500 more ads for sex were posted online during the 11-day period leading up to the Super Bowl this year than during the same time period in 2017.

Over half those arrested were people of color, while in the past those arrested were primarily white, Snyder said. This could mean that the region's anti-sex trafficking campaigns — which are primarily aimed at Minnesota's white, suburban residents — may not be serving communities of color, he said.

The teams involved in the task force will continue to evaluate the most effective way to continue the taskforce's work moving forward, officials said.

