Traffic was backed up for 9 miles on Interstate 35 near Wyoming, Minn., Friday afternoon after a serious motorcycle accident.

“Consider using an alternate route. For the next two hours,” the state Department of Transportation said.

Southbound I-35 between Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 8 will be closed for several hours.

Authorities are urging travelers heading southbound to exit on County Road 22 and head east. Take Hwy. 61 south then west on Hwy. 8 to return back on I-35.