Banana Blueberry Muffins

Makes 18 muffins.

Note: From Linda Russell of St. Paul, from 1988.

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1/2 c. shortening

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 c. buttermilk

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 2 c. flour, divided

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 3 mashed ripe bananas

• 1 c. blueberries

Directions

In a bowl, cream sugar and shortening.

Add eggs, buttermilk, baking soda, baking powder, 1 3/4 cups flour, vanilla extract and bananas. If berries are frozen, do not thaw. Dust berries with remaining 1/4 cup flour. Fold in blueberries. Line muffin tin with paper liners and fill 2/3 to 3/4 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Minnesota Wilderness Blueberry Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Note: From Louise B. Wyly of Brooklyn Park, from 1988.

For muffins:

• 1/4 c. granulated sugar

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 1 c. milk

• 3 tbsp. melted butter

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3/4 c. shredded coconut

• 1/2 c. chopped pecans

• 1 c. Total Cereal flakes

• 1 c. blueberries

For topping:

• 5 tbsp. butter, at room temperature

• 1/3 c. brown sugar

• 1/3 c. flour

Directions

To prepare muffins: In a bowl, combine granulated sugar, eggs, milk and butter together; mix well. Add flour, baking powder, vanilla extract, salt, coconut, pecans and cereal flakes; mix well. Carefully fold in blueberries. Fill greased muffin cups (or muffin cups filled with paper liners) 2/3 full.

To prepare topping: Combine butter, brown sugar and flour until mixture is texture of fine meal. Sprinkle topping on muffin batter. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 25 minutes.

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Note: From Lulu Gregory of Anoka, from 1988.

For muffins:

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 c. yellow cornmeal

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. milk

• 1/4 c. melted butter

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 1 c. blueberries

For topping:

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

To prepare muffins: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease bottom only of 12 muffin cups or fill with paper liners.

In a bowl combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add milk, butter, egg and lemon zest; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in blueberries. Fill muffin cups.

To prepare topping: Combine sugar and cinnamon for topping; sprinkle over top of muffin batter. Bake 15 to 20 minutes in 400-degree oven or until golden brown.

Jane Brody’s Sugarless Blueberry Muffins

Makes 12 to 18 muffins.

Note: From Mary E. O’Brien of Victoria, from 1988.

• 1 3/4 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt, if desired

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• 3/4 c. orange juice

• 1 tsp. freshly grated orange or lemon zest

• 1 c. blueberries, picked over, rinsed, drained and lightly tossed with 2 tsp. flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl sift or stir together flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.

In a small bowl, beat eggs lightly, then add oil, orange juice and grated lemon or orange zest; add to flour mixture. Before the flour and liquid ingredients are fully combined, fold in blueberries, stirring gently.

Fill 12 or more well-greased muffin cups (or muffin cups filled with paper liners) about 2/3 full. Bake muffins for 20 to 25 minutes.

Blueberry With Pumpkin Muffins

Makes 18 muffins.

Note: From Viola E. Mathwig of Arlington, Minn., 1988.

For muffins:

• 1 2/3 c. flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. ground allspice

• 1/3 c. shortening

• 1 egg

• 1 c. brown sugar

• 1 c. pumpkin purée

• 1/4 c. milk

• 1 c. blueberries

• 2 tbsp. flour

For streusel topping:

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 2 tbsp. granulated sugar

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1 tbsp. butter

Directions

To prepare muffins: In a bowl, combine 1 2/3 cup flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and allspice.

In another bowl, combine shortening, egg and brown sugar; beat until fluffy.

In another bowl, combine pumpkin and milk together.

To brown sugar mixture, alternately add flour mixture and pumpkin mixture, beating well after each addition. Combine blueberries and 2 tablespoons flour, then gently fold into batter. Fill 18 paper-lined muffin cups 3/4 full.

To prepare streusel topping: In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons flour, granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and butter. Sprinkle streusel mixture on top of muffin batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Wild Rice and Blueberry Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Note: From Bobbi Flescher of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Wild Rice Council, from 1988.

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. melted butter

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 c. milk

• 1 c. fresh blueberries

• 1/2 c. cooked wild rice

Directions

In a bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, coriander and salt.

In another bowl whisk together butter, eggs and milk.

Spoon a tablespoon of the dry ingredients over the cup of blueberries. Then fold the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Roll blueberries around to coat with flour mixture, then fold, along with the wild rice, into the batter. Batter will be rather stiff. Spoon into 12 well-buttered muffin cups (or cups filled with paper liners). Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Blueberry Buckle Muffins

Makes 12 muffins.

Note: From Stefanie Karon of Golden Valley, from 1988.

For muffins:

• 2 c. flour

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1/2 c. milk

• 1/2 c. sour cream

• 1/3 c. melted butter

• 2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 1 1/2 c. blueberries

For topping:

• 1/3 c. sugar

• 1/3 c. flour

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 3 tbsp. butter

Directions

To prepare muffins: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sift 2 cups flour, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 cup sugar together in a bowl. Add egg, milk, sour cream, melted butter, lemon juice and lemon zest; mix until just moistened. Fold in blueberries.

To prepare topping: In a bowl mix together 1/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon and 3 tablespoons butter; set aside. Fill paper-lined muffin cups with batter. Sprinkle topping on muffin batter. Bake 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven.

Berried Breakfast Muffins

Makes about 15 muffins.

Note: From Laurie Katayama of Minneapolis, from 1988.

• 2 c. flour

• 1 c. sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tbsp. freshly grated orange zest

• 1 c. grated sharp Cheddar cheese

• 3/4 c. freshly squeezed orange juice

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 egg

• 1 c. blueberries

Directions

In a bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, orange zest, cheese, juice, salad oil and egg. Mix together. Fold in berries.

Fill greased muffin cups (or cups filled with paper liners) with batter; bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until firm to the touch.

The Governor’s Blueberry Muffins

Makes about 12 muffins.

Note: From Ruth Knutson, chef to then-Gov. Rudy Perpich, and served at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, from 1988.

• 2 c. flour

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 3 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3/4 c. milk

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/3 c. melted butter or oil

• 1 c. blueberries

Directions

Combine in a bowl the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt, and mix by hand. Add milk, egg, vanilla extract and butter (or oil); mix until just combined. The batter will be lumpy. Fold in blueberries.

Line muffin pans with paper liners and spoon in batter. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.