For the first time since he went on the road again with his late compadres Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as the Highwaymen in the 1990s, American music icon Willie Nelson is playing an arena concert in the Twin Cities this summer, this time with younger country music legends Alison Krauss & Union Station to help fill the seats.

The Minneapolis date is scheduled Aug. 2 at Target Center, a Friday night. Tickets are priced $40-$250 and go on sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, 888-9-AXS-TIX or the arena box office.

Nelson, 85, still regularly tours with his Family band, which always includes ace harmonica blower Mickey Raphael and often still includes his big sister Bobbie Nelson on piano and longtime co-conspirator Paul English on drums, depending on the latter two’s health. Willie himself has remained surprisingly reliable into his 80s as a live performer, brandishing a little less vocal power than before but still showing those unshakable/unmistakable skills caressing Trigger, his beat-up, old Martin acoustic guitar.

The Minneapolis date falls between Willie’s annual Fourth of July bakeathon in his hometown of Austin and his 34th annual (!) Farm Aid Festival, scheduled again in September in a location to be announced. A reminder of Farm Aid’s continued relevance, the organization that Willie founded in reaction to Live Aid in 1985 implemented a disaster relief fund last month to assist farmers impacted by flooding throughout the Midwest.