An 80-year-old woman died Thursday evening when her car crashed into a barrier in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash just after 7 p.m., where they found the motorist without a pulse. A preliminary investigation shows that she was driving north on Mound Street, near Pacific Street, when she struck the barrier, said Police Cmdr. Jack Serier.

She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim will be identified after an autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner.