While spring is the traditional time when homeowners may think of a cleanup, summer is also an ideal time to cleanse and purge. With summer comes relaxed days and, for some, days off from work and shorter work weeks, making it the ideal time to allocate time for sprucing up, clearing out clutter and refreshing.

Not sure where to start? Here are some tips to help you clear the clutter this summer and refresh and rejuvenate your space before fall.

1. Implement the "one in, one out" rule. If you purchase a new item, purge an old one.

2. Edit, then reedit. Ask yourself if the item is really necessary. If the answer is no, then get rid of it!

3. Take inventory. Often homeowners lose track of what they own, especially if items are stored away in attics, basements or off-site storage. Be sure to fully assess what you own, and if you are not using certain items after five years, consider donating or selling them.

4. Consider having a seasonal closet. Store summer items in your closet, while storing offseason clothing and items elsewhere.

Design Recipes An organizational system can help you maximize space.

5. Downsize. Whether you are considering living with less or donating items you no longer want or use, summer is a good time to remove any excess.

6. Organize. Whether you choose to implement a color-coding system or a unique identification method, organization can be the key to maximizing any space.

7. Deep clean. As you settle into summer and look to fall, why not give your home a thorough cleaning?

8. Perform weather-sensitive home improvement or maintenance items. The summer is an ideal time to tackle projects.