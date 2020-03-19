When Heather Asbury opened Heather’s earlier this month, she made the now-prescient decision to include a walk-up window in her south Minneapolis restaurant.

Her initial plan was to use the sidewalk-facing portal to foster convenient coffee and ice cream sales. But when Gov. Tim Walz closed all restaurant dining rooms, that window suddenly became a gateway into a wide range of takeout options.

“This whole opening-a-restaurant thing has been crazier than I ever thought it would be,” said Asbury. “We can’t get used to anything, because every day is a new adventure. We’re busy. We want to keep our staff employed during these hard times. And we’re going to try and feed the neighborhood, so they don’t have to rely upon canned soup.”

Takeout is keeping some restaurants — and many delivery services — busy all over the Twin Cities. And drawing much-needed revenue into an industry in crisis mode.

(On Tuesday, March 24, take part in the Great American Takeout, an effort led by several dozen chain restaurants, including the Cheesecake Factory, Noodles & Co., Pandera Bread and more. They’re asking Americans to reach out on social media to encourage others to order takeout or delivery from favorite restaurants, post images on social media and use the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout.)

At local restaurants, ordering platforms vary: via phone, websites or smartphone apps. Connections to consumers range from takeout to curbside pickup to delivery. And remember: Please tip generously.

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar in the North Loop offers take-out service.

Multiple locations

Black Sheep Pizza

Exceptional pizza, with pies baked in coal-fired ovens. It’s tough to pick a favorite, but they might include a vegan tomato-oregano version, a sublime meatball-garlic-ricotta beauty or a vegetarian blend of smoked mozzarella, oyster mushrooms and rosemary. Delivery and curbside, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

512 N. Robert St., St. Paul, 651-227-4337; 600 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-342-2625; and 2550 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-886-1233, blacksheeppizza.com

Mucci’s

At this lively homage to the Italian red-sauce joint, the emphasis remains on hearty, shareable portions of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, burrata-basil pesto sandwiches, and a kitchen-sink chopped salad. There are family-style chicken Parmesan dinners and roasted chicken dinners, too, along with a list of provisions, including beef bone broth, fresh pastas, tomato sauces and a classic Italian wedding soup. “That way you can get food for today, and for tomorrow, in one stop,” said owner Tim Niver. Curbside and delivery, noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 612-330-2245 and 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-315-4608

The Original Pancake House

The place for plate-size buttermilk pancakes (and gorgeous Dutch baby pancakes), sumptuous four-egg soufflé-style omelets, bacon-filled waffles and other gotta-have morning fare, available for curbside pickup. “We’re looking at delivery,” said Scot Malloy, owner of the Edina, Eden Prairie, Roseville and Burnsville locations. “We usually have the attitude that we’re too busy for delivery — it would affect our dining room service — but we want to make people happy. If we can sell chocolate chip pancakes, just for comfort, we don’t care if we don’t make any money.” Each franchised restaurant operates slightly different hours (most are open roughly 7 a.m.-2 p.m., daily), and offer slightly different pickup options; call for details.

14531 Nicollet Court, Burnsville, 952-856-2646; 549 Eden Prairie Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-224-9440; 3501 W. 70th St., Edina, 952-920-4444; 6322 Vinewood Lane, Maple Grove, 763-383-0888; 17790 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-658-8750; 1415 County Road 101, Plymouth, 952-475-9151; and 1661 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-493-1222, originalpancakehouse.com

Parlour

The maker of what is arguably the Twin Cities’ most coveted burger is placing its star front-and-center on its temporary takeout menu. Also available: three other popular Parlour burger iterations, including a play on the McDonald’s Big Mac. First-rate fries, too, and bottles of Topo-Chico. Also, consider this gift card deal: For every $100 in purchases, you’ll receive a $25 gift card bonus; available on the restaurant’s website. Curbside and delivery, noon-8 p.m. daily.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135, parlourbar.com and 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

The double cheeseburger at Saint Dinette in St. Paul.

Pizza Karma

Minneapolis cookbook author Raghavan Iyer is the creative force behind this appealing newcomer, which specializes in tandoor oven-baked flatbreads topped with globally inspired ingredients. Consider chicken marinated in Greek yogurt and freshly ground spices, lamb meatballs seasoned with cardamom and almonds, roasted vegetables, a fenugreek-scented tomato sauce, and more. The stuffed potato cakes and the paneer poppers are two don’t-miss appetizers. Curbside, delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

8451 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie, 952-467-6100 and 11611 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, 763-432-7561, pizzakarma.com

Pizza Luce

Everyone’s favorite homegrown mini-chain is continuing to serve late into the night at most metro-area locations (Eden Prairie closes at 10 p.m., Roseville shuts it down at midnight). No brunch service, but other menu items include hoagies, salads and pasta, and the pizzas pay attention to those following vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. daily.

119 N. 4th St., Mpls., 612-333-7359; 210 N. Blake Road, Hopkins, 952-767-0854; 800 W. 66th St., Richfield, 612-767-8603; 2200 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., 612-332-2535; 1183 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-288-0186; 3200 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-5978; 11347 Viking Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-999-4244; and 2851 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-789-6909, pizzaluce.com

Red Cow

Start with chips and onion dip, hummus served with veggies and naan or beer-battered cheese curds paired with a housemade ketchup, then segue to one of the mini-chain’s seven beef burgers (the Double Barrel is highly recommended), a well-composed turkey burger or a California-style burger using the Impossible Burger plant-based patty. Sandwiches include two types of Reubens (corned beef or vegetarian) and a Tennessee-style hot chicken sandwich. A kid’s menu features corn dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, cheeseburger sliders and more. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411; 393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545; and 208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050, redcowmn.com

Revival

Chef Thomas Boemer’s role-model fried chicken is available, along with his category-killing cheeseburger and a few sandwiches. Sides include greens, grits and mashed potatoes (“All the things that people really want to eat right now,” said co-owner Nick Rancone) and the St. Paul location is featuring barbecue in the form of pork shoulder and brisket, sold in sandwiches as well as half-pound and pound platters. Order via the restaurant’s just-launched app and receive 10 % off the first order. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-4516 and 525 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-340-2355, revivalfriedchicken.com

Rock Elm Tavern

This friendly destination is changing its gastropub menu daily. It could be a long list of lavishly topped burgers, plus dinner options that might include mac-and-cheese, pistachio pesto pasta, a fried chicken sandwich and grilled meatloaf with charred broccolini. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

16605 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-208-4451 and 15641 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Owner Patti Soskin’s crowd-pleasing restaurants are continuing to do what they do best, serving uncomplicated, appealing fare, including family-style servings of mac-and-cheese, tarragon chicken salad, dilled egg salad and more. A la carte items include chicken club sandwiches, clam chowder, chicken soup with matzo balls, a spicy shrimp Caesar and more. The bakery is in full swing, turning out muffins, scones, cinnamon-laced pull-aparts and more. “People are eating desserts like there’s no tomorrow,” said Soskin. “Dessert sales are much higher than normal.” That presumably includes Soskin’s Patticake, a decadent chocolate layer cake slathered with vanilla buttercream icing. “Yep,” she said with a laugh. “Whole cakes, half cakes, slices, whatever you want.” Suggestion: Free up the phone line, and order online. Takeout and curbside, 11-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (pastries and coffee available at 9 a.m.), 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000 and 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com

Minneapolis

Al’s Breakfast

Along with the usual roster of pancakes, waffles, omelets and scrambles, this Dinkytown institution is selling kitchen staples for make-at-home breakfasts: pancake batter, hollandaise sauce, salsa, coffee beans. “Call first, and we’ll run it outside,” said owner Alison Kirwin. For those who want to minimize contact at the cash-only operation, go online and purchase one of the restaurant’s famous prepaid booklets. “That takes one step out of it,” said Kirwin. Curbside, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.

413 14th Av. SE., Mpls., 612-331-9991, alsbreakfastmpls.com

Amore Uptown

The current focus at this homey Italian Uptowner is on salads and pastas (the kitchen’s lasagna is a bestseller), along with a family-style, feeds-four option that includes a choice of two salads, a selection of pastas (including that lasagna) and a loaf of freshly baked sourdough bread, for $59.95. Curbside and delivery (limited to the Uptown area, free for $50-and-over purchases), 3-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

1601 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-0250, amoreuptown.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips

“We’re fortunate to have our food truck, so we can channel some of our staff into that rotation,” said co-owner Kathryn Hayes. “We’re doing our best to create jobs wherever we can. The response has been great, and people are tipping the heck out of our staff, which is amazing.” The truck, parked behind the restaurant, is preparing a pared-down menu of its brick-and-mortar counterpart: superb fish and chips, (white Alaskan cod with hand-cut chips), pork pasties, vegetable pasties, loaded chips (curry, gravy, cheese curds) and coleslaw. Takeout, 4 p.m.-“close” (8 to 9 p.m.) Tue.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-“close” (8 to 9 p.m.) Sat.-Sun.

302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com

Barbette

Owner Kim Bartmann is culling menu items from her collection of Minneapolis restaurants — Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner, Pat’s Tap — and producing them out of the kitchen at this Uptown property. “We thought about what travels well, and what already sells on delivery, and created one mash-up menu,” she said. The roster features a Caesar salad with shaved cauliflower, fried chicken with buttermilk mashed potatoes, steak frites, miso-glazed butternut squash with lentils and wild rice, an artisanal cheese plate, a Croque Monsieur sandwich and two pounds of mussels steamed in white wine and garlic. There are family style options, designed for groups of four, six and eight. And carrot cake, of course. “It cannot be denied, people’s desire for carrot cake,” said Bartmann. “It’s the only thing that we serve at all the restaurants, and we’ve been serving it for, what, 25 years? That’s about a million dead carrots.” Curbside and delivery, 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-827-5710, barbette.com

Birchwood Cafe

“We’re changing our thinking every day,” said owner Tracy Singleton. “The message is, ‘Check back, often.’” Right now, the plan is to shine a spotlight on a single B’wood menu item, turning it into a nightly feature. Thursday it’s savory waffles, Friday is fish fry, Saturday’s plan is green curry with squash and root vegetables and Sunday means burger night, all preordered online. Packaged meals are also available: lemon-herb roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, salad and house-baked rolls; a soup-salad-bread combo; or brown rice with organic vegetables. Chef Marshall Paulsen is also selling staples from his farm-to-table pantry: lemon-rosemary vinaigrette, pickles, guacamole, soups and a few deli salads. “We have all of these local farmers that depend upon us,” said Singleton. “On a small scale, we’re a big link in our local food system, and the way that we can keep supporting them is by buying food and feeding people.” Curbside, 4-7 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Boludo

Standard-setting empanadas (do not, under any circumstances, miss the leek-Gorgonzola version) and some of the city’s most remarkable pizzas, all from the hands of owner/dough whisperer Facundo Javier Defraia. Takeout and curbside, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

3749 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludoempanadas.com

The Bungalow Club

At his Lake Street charmer, chef Andrew Craft will be changing the menu daily. He’s offering provisions (chicken liver pâté, fresh rigatoni or spaghetti, smoked trout spread) and at dinner it’s items along the lines of arancini, kale-white bean soup and a patty melt. Here’s a bonus: on weekends, look for selections from the kitchen’s outstanding brunch, available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Prices are suggested,” reads the message on the restaurant’s Instagram post. “Pay what you can because we just want everyone to have something good to eat.” Curbside, 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., with brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-866-3334, thebungalowclubmpls.com

Capital Grille

A limited menu includes a few steaks (filet mignon, bone-in rib-eye, dry-aged New York strip), pan-seared sea bass with miso butter, shrimp cocktail, clam chowder, lobster bisque and a handful of sides, include lobster mac-and-cheese. Also available: a serves-four meal (salad, entree, side dish and chocolate chip cookies) and a variety of uncooked steaks for home cooks, hand-cut daily by the restaurant’s butcher. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Gardens of Salonica

This longtime northeast Minneapolis favorite — a staple since 1991 — is offering a family-style deal. Choose a pair of entrees (moussaka, baked pasta, stuffed grape leaves, baked beans with tomato), with two choices of meat (gyro, chicken or pork souvlaki, meatballs), a choice of sauce, a quart of Greek salad and pita, all for $55. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

19 5th St. NE., Mpls., 612-378-0611, gardensofsalonica.com

George and the Dragon

It’s the kind of casual restaurant that everyone wishes were in their neighborhood. The English pub menu includes burgers, beef rib toasties, curried chicken salad sandwiches, slow-braised beef ribs, a daily curry special, a pretty salmon-snap pea salad and fish (Alaskan cod) and chips. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

813 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-208-1047, ganddpub.com

Glam Doll Donuts

We could all use a sugar high right about now, right? This doughnut maker infuses glamour into each bite, gleefully piling all kinds of colorful, creative goodness on rings of deep-fried dough. Takeout and curbside, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

2605 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-7064, glamdolldonuts.com

Heather’s

At her just-opened restaurant, chef/owner Heather Asbury, a veteran of the former Lucia’s, is selling breakfast (an ever-changing frittata, a beaut’ of an egg sandwich, a half-dozen toast options) until noon, along with all-day lunch-and-dinner options that include pappardelle Bolognese, an open-faced tuna melt, lemon-orzo-chicken soup and prepackaged deli salads. Order via phone, or at the window, with online ordering and delivery coming soon, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

Jinx Tea

Order growlers (64 oz. containers) of this meticulous tea shop’s most popular organic teas, mocktails and cocktail mixers. Online ordering, delivery (free with a minimum purchase of two growlers) to within three miles of the shop.

4503 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-367-4797, jinxtea.com

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar

The two magic words are “dim sum,” ranging from buns filled with fatty pork belly to pork-preserved egg congee. The mother-and-son ownership team of Jessie Wong and Jack Wang have made dumplings a house specialty (don’t miss the ginger-laden pork versions), along the housemade Dan Dan noodles. The comfort-minded soups are also a must. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com

Kado No Mise

Chef Shigeyuki Furukawa is offering a pared-down menu of his exactingly prepared fare, including bento boxes, sushi rice bowls, nigiri, maki and an assortment of small plates, including pork dumplings, Japanese-style fried chicken, tempura-fried squid and shisho-wrapped tiger prawns. Call or order online. Curbside, 5-9 p.m. daily.

33 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-338-1515, kadonomise.com

The Kenwood

“We basically took our menu and looked at what travels well,” said chef/owner Don Saunders. “It pains me to see people order seared scallops for takeout, because that’s not going to travel well.” Instead, he’s concentrating on salads, the kitchen’s much-admired burgers and pulled pork sandwiches, and entrees along the lines of slow-braised lamb shanks and beef short ribs. “You order a medium-rare steak, but when you get it home and reheat it, it’s medium-well,” said Saunders. “But a beef short rib with winter vegetables is just as good when you reheat it at home.” Expect to encounter a daily fish special (steelhead trout with couscous and a cucumber-yogurt sauce, for example), and pastas from head chef Joel DeBilzan, who is channeling the know-how he picked up during his tenure in the Italian-focused restaurants of Seattle chef Ethan Stowell. “We’re going to experiment, and try to keep it fresh,” said Saunders. “We got a great response on the first night. We got slammed, to be honest, and we were left feeling grateful to our clientele.” Curbside, noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

La Mesa

Chef Juan Yunga pulls all kinds of delicious Ecuadorian-inspired fare from his busy wood-burning oven, including slow-roasted pork, chicken with potatoes and tomatoes, rice and beans with plantains, burritos, burgers, pizzas (get the roasted corn or spiced-up chicken versions) and more. Curbside, 5-9 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 5-8 p.m. Sun.

230 S. Cedar Lake Road, Mpls., 612-259-8943, lamesampls.com

The Lynhall

“The first week, our plan was to get through all of our product, and then we’ll continue to whittle down and have a more streamlined menu based on our customers’ favorites,” said owner Anne Spaeth. That should include breakfast sandwiches, soup and salad at lunch and a la carte family-style dinners (rotisserie chicken, braised short ribs, served with vegetables, a salad and a side dish) in two sizes at night. All kinds of pastries, too, from pastry chef Katie Elsing. Customer response has been positive. “People have been incredibly generous in the way that they have responded,” said Spaeth. “We had one guest purchase $2,000 in gift cards, and asked us to donate them to a community partner. That kind of selflessness is really moving.” Takeout, curbside and delivery, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-356-5941, thelynhall.com

Market Bar-B-Que

This 74-year-old Minneapolis institution is offering its full menu, which centers on pit-cooked barbecue, and cooking late into the night, as per its habit. Also, look for the Market’s bright pink food truck, serving out of the parking lot at nearby Sentyrz Market (1612 2nd St. NE., Mpls., sentyrzmarket.com), serving pulled pork sandwiches, brisket sandwiches, ribs, cornbread and coleslaw, from 3 to about 8 p.m. every day. “It’s the wild, wild West out there right now,” said co-owner Anthony Polski. “There’s no road map for this. I’ll work as hard as it takes and we’ll see this through.” Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-midnight, Sun.-Thu. and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

220 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., 612-872-1111, marketbbq.com

Masu Sushi & Robata

The name says it all, and the restaurant is serving its full array of sushi and robata. The menu includes all kinds of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant’s other locations are not participating. Curbside, 3-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

330 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-332-6278, masusushiandrobata.com

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

A not-so-abbreviated menu features clam chowder, crabcakes, shrimp cocktail, fish tacos and grilled tuna, cod, salmon and other simple pleasures. There are sides, too (mac-and-cheese, hash browns, grilled asparagus) and for home cooks, the kitchen will prepare a make-your-own surf-and-turf kit. Curbside, noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 3-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

Patisserie 46

“We’re hanging on like everyone else,” said owner John Kraus. “We lost about 90 % of our wholesale business, but we still have the co-ops. We’re sticking to what we do, and trying to keep it as normal for everyone.” That means creating breads and exquisitely Instagram-able pastries straight out of a Parisian bakery. “We sold out of the cakes today,” said Kraus. There’s no formal delivery system, but pre-order by phone is requested. “But I did a couple of free deliveries today, within a few miles of the shop,” said Kraus. “We’ll do whatever we have to get people some bread and pastries. That’s what we’re here for.” (Note: Kraus’ St. Paul shop, Rose Street Patisserie, 171 Snelling Av. N., 651-556-4488, is offering curbside service, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.-Sun.). Curbside, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257, patisserie46.com

Prima

Takeout is already a big part of this 21-year-old Italian restaurant’s DNA. “So we’re doing what we normally do,” said co-owner Jennifer King. “On a normal night, we do 50 takeout orders. Last night, we did triple that, so that’s encouraging. I’m hoping that continues, but there’s no way of knowing.” King recommends items that travel well: pastas, risottos, gnocchi, crabcakes, dessert. “And we’ve sold a fair amount of daily fish specials,” she said. “Last night, we had walleye and wild-caught salmon. Our vendors are working with us on small deliveries, so the product is fresh.” Takeout, 3-8 p.m. daily.

5325 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-7376, primampls.com

Quang Restaurant

This Eat Street classic has been making Twin Citians happy for 30 years. Order from the extensive menu of Vietnamese favorites, and for those who want to make steaming soups at home, don’t over look the pho and soup stocks, available in 32-oz. to-go containers. Takeout and delivery, 11:30-8:30 daily.

2719 Nicollet, 612-870-4739, quang-restaurant.com

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant & Bar

Owner Tammy Wong, the reigning sovereign of Eat Street, is offering her kind of comfort in the form of giant noodle soups, a long list of pan-fried noodles and fried rice dishes, a ton of starters (dumplings, egg rolls, five-spice calamari) and a range of beef, pork, chicken, shrimp and tofu-centric entrees. The sesame noodles, served hot or cold, are a must. Curbside and delivery, 3-9 p.m. (delivery orders to 8:30 p.m.) daily.

2739 Nicollet Av. S., 612-870-7084, rainbowrestaurant.com

Red Wagon Pizza Co.

Chef/owner Pete Campbell initially created a fan base at the Linden Hills Farmers Market before matriculating to this sharp brick-and-mortar outlet, where he bakes pizzas of distinction ($15-$22) in a wood-burning oven. Curbside and delivery, 4-9 p.m. daily.

5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-259-7147, redwagon-mpls.com

Sen Yai Sen Lek

First-rate Thai (the name translates to “Big Noodle, Little Noodle), with a focus on popular street food fare. Be sure to check out the daily specials. (Note: After a fire on March 22 hit nearby El Taco Riendo, Sen Yai Sen Lek will be closed on March 24 and March 25). Takeout, 4:30-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

2422 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-781-3046, senyai-senlek.com

Spoon and Stable

At his four-star North Loop restaurant, two-time James Beard award winner Gavin Kaysen is changing the menu daily; find it on the restaurant’s website. Order between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Curbside, 4-8 p.m. Weds.-Sun.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Sun Street Breads

Baker/co-owner Solveig Tofte is sticking to her breakfast and lunch menu, along with her line of remarkable breads and pastries. In the morning, it’s all about biscuit sandwiches (and fantastic sourdough pancakes), and over the noon hour the focus flips to sandwiches, including one of the Twin Cities’ great bargains, a pulled turkey sandwich on a sturdy oatmeal bread for $5.95. Don’t forget about Thursday’s pizza night, and be sure to toss in a few spiraled cinnamon “Downtowner” rolls and chocolate “Domino” cookies. Takeout and curbside, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.-Sun, plus 5-8 p.m.. Thu. for pizza night.

4600 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3414, sunstreetbreads.com

Tenant

This chef’s collective has pivoted from its usual multicourse menu format to soup. “We like making soup,” said co-owner Cameron Cecchini. “We have to stay busy, and we obviously want to take care of our employees. We have a strong relationship with the neighborhood. And people like eating soup when it’s cold and rainy and crazy stuff is going on.” So far, the choices have included chicken-wild rice, roasted mushroom-kale, cheesy tomato and steak-potato. It’s a feeds-two situation, sold by the quart ($15) and includes sourdough focaccia. The program is an immediate hit. “I’ve made bigger batches of soup than I can remember making in years,” said Cecchini. “Today, we sold 150 quarts in an hour.” Takeout and curbside, noon-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

4300 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-8111, tenantmpls.com

Tilia

Who wouldn’t have to have chef Steven Brown and his crew prepare dinner? Expect carrot soup, cacio e pepe, a croque madame and other delights, plus a pair of family-style meals: pot roast with all the right fixings, or a seafood risotto. Curbside, 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Mon.

2726 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2806, tiliampls.com

Union Hmong Kitchen

Pick up a family-size meal (in portions serving two, four and six) from rising star chef Yia Vang, who is offering fried chicken or barbecued pork, purple sticky rice and roasted root vegetables. Order online at least 30 minutes in advance, pick it up at Vang’s trailer outside Sociable Cider Werks. Takeout, 4-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed.-Fri., 1-7 p.m. Sat-. Sun.

1500 Fillmore St. NE., 612-431-5285, unionkitchenmn.com

Young Joni

James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim and her crew pull some of the state’s most delectable pizzas (yes, you should order the La Parisienne, which is topped with prosciutto, Gruyère, ricotta, caramelized onions, brown butter and pickled mustard seed) out of a wood-burning oven. The Korean sweet potatoes and Korean-style beef short ribs are the ultimate in jazzed-up comfort food. A menu bonus: five kinds of kimchi (all prepared from beloved Kim family recipes), sold by the pint. Takeout, 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

165 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-345-5719, youngjoni.com

Wise Acre Eatery

A pared-down menu of customer favorites includes a hearty chicken pot pie, a zesty falafel burger and a plus size salad served with a slab of the kitchen’s over-the-top bacon. There’s a great take-and-bake family-style selection, too, including pot roast with mashed potatoes and rosemary gravy and a vegetable hash with bacon. Pints of the kitchen’s frozen custard (and quarts of the excellent chili) are also available. Order from a long list of grocery items from the restaurant’s farm (located about 45 minutes west of the Twin Cities), eggs, honey, chicken, pork (including boneless hams and summer sausage), produce, honey and whole ducks. Curbside, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com

World Street Kitchen

A restaurant with a food truck foundation is one that understands takeout. Expect a wide range of chef/co-owner Sameh Wadi’s globally inspired rice bowls, burritos, tacos, sandwiches and salads. Free delivery on orders over $25 via the restaurant’s website and app. Another bonus: pints of Wadi’s Milkjam Creamery ice cream are also available. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily (“We may extend late-night hours on weekends in the near future if needed,” said Wadi).

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-8855, eatwsk.com

Zettas

This Eat Street venue is a source for exceptional (and enormous) sandwiches. The focus is on thin, house-baked flatbreads smeared with a vibrantly fresh and creamy housemade ricotta and stuffed with all kinds of appealing ingredients, including prosciutto, tomato jam, bacon and pepperoni. There are plenty of tantalizing vegetarian options, and the shop offers free delivery in the neighborhood. Fortunately, the tiny setup is built for takeout. “Basically, it’s a food truck without the truck,” said co-owner Brian Hoffman. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

2424 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 763-325-3190, zettasmpls.com

St. Paul

El Burrito Mercado

The whole enchilada, literally, is available at this venerable, family-owned destination for all things Mexican, including grocery items, deli staples and the restaurant’s full menu. Curbside and delivery, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Note: El Burrito Restaurant Y Cantina in Minneapolis (4820 Chicago Av. S., 612-286-8089, elburritompls.com) is serving its full dinner menu (4-8 p.m. daily), along with family packages that include 20 build-your-own tacos for $55 and a dozen enchiladas with rice and refried beans for $40.

175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, 651-227-2192, elburriotstp.com

Estelle

Get a taste of chef Jason Hansen’s Portuguese- and Spanish-centric cooking (with excursions into Italy) with dishes that include pitch-perfect arancini, hot-hot Piri Piri chicken over rice, rigatoni with fennel sausage, and bright orange-fennel salad and a hearty mushroom-roasted red pepper panini. Nothing over $16. Curbside, 4-8 p.m. (order by phone starting at 2 p.m., and online starting at 3:30 p.m.), Thu.-Sun.

1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-330-9648, estellestp.com

Hyacinth

Chef/owner Rikki Giambruno and his staff are focusing their considerable talents on creating an ever-changing, serves-four meal (for example, meatballs with polenta, garlic bread and an endive Caesar), priced at around $50. “You know, homey, comforting stuff, the types of foods you want to eat during a stressful time,” said Giambruno. “It’s about creating healthy, nutritious meals for the community and keeping our staff supported, for as long as possible.” The menu will be posted daily on the restaurant’s website. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-1822, hyacinthstpaul.com

Joan’s in the Park

Check the website at this Highland Park gem for the changes-daily menu; last week it featured cider-brined roast chicken with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, milk-braised pork shank with roasted carrots, a 6-oz. filet mignon with mashed potatoes and sauteed mushrooms, house-baked brioche rolls and brown butter bread pudding. Call and order before 4 p.m. Curbside, 5-7:15 p.m., Tue.-Sat.

631 Snelling Av. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3297, joansinthepark.com

The Little Oven

You name it, this family-friendly, no-nonsense staple probably serves it, in gigantic quantities at affordable prices: steak and eggs, six-layer lasagna, liver and onions, beer-battered cod, chicken noodle soup, tiramisu. Deals abound, including a current buy-one, get-one-free large pizza special. Call to order (cash or check only), takeout, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1786 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-735-4944, thelittleoven.com

Ngon Bistro

Chef/owner Hai Truong’s farm-to-table approach to Vietnamese cooking results in fresh, adventurous dishes that include rabbit-filled dumplings, rye flour ramen noodles in a pork broth and cassoulet with house-smoked goat sausage. No wonder Truong is a 2020 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Midwest award. Curbside and delivery, 4-8:30 p.m. daily.

799 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-222-3301, ngonbistro.com

Saint Dinette

“We’re doing a take on the drive-through hamburger joint, the model is In-N-Out Burger,” said chef Adam Eaton. “We’re trying to do Dinette-ish food, with a little bit of a twist, and have a little fun with the menu.” Translation: a foie gras peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich, an egg salad sandwich dolled up with lox, bone marrow chili, monkey bread slathered in cream cheese icing and other items on a changes-frequently menu. Eaton’s also serving beloved Dinette staples, too, including his cheeseburger and bologna sandwich, both of which have earned fanatical followings. Curbside and delivery, noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sun.

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-800-1415, saintdinette.com

Shish

“We’re streamlining our kitchen,” said co-owner Beth Judeh. That means a handful of Middle Eastern classics: gyros, chicken shawarma, falafel, kebabs, baklava. The plan is to also roll out some build-your-own family meals, and create a limited weekend breakfast menu. Turkish coffee, too. Be on the lookout for the restaurant’s food truck, Fare Well Foods, which plans to repeat its free community meal program. “Last week, we had 300 people come through,” said Judeh. “We’ve had a lot of love.” Takeout and delivery, 3-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

1668 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-690-2212, shishongrand.com

Tongue in Cheek

Chef Leonard Anderson’s eclectic (and vegan-friendly) menu appeals to all kinds of cravings, swinging from pork ramen to souped-up chicken and waffles to curry udon to an impressive cheeseburger. The steamed pork buns are not to be missed. Takeout, noon-8 p.m. daily.

989 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-888-6148, tongueincheek.biz

Tori

Now firmly ensconced in his new Saintly City home — the 96-year old Pullman train car that was most recently Chicago’s Taste Authority — owner Jason Dorweiler is offering 10 variations of his well-crafted, wildly photogenic ramen. Expect to encounter fried-oyster miso ramen, celery root-fermented mushroom ramen, and more, all available from a handy new takeout window. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

603 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-5866, toriramen.com

Urban Wok

This takeout operation, designed for speed and options, allows customers to design their own quick-service meal. Choose a base (rice, noodles, zucchini noodles), protein (chicken, tofu, shrimp), veggies (18 choices) and sauces (nine varieties, from mild to hot) and have a dinner that’s ready in three minutes. Owner Mark Toth opened his Lowertown operation in October 2018, and he’s already branching out with licensed locations in Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and California. Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

209 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-493-4717, urbanwokusa.com

South metro

Andiamo Italian Ristorante

Where Eaganites go for all things Italian-American (chef Ramon Ruiz is a vet of Two Guys from Italy and Buca di Beppo), from pasta and pizza to eggplant parmigiana, chicken Marsala and pasta fagioli. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

1629 Lena Court, Eagan, 651-289-2000, andiamomn.com

Grand Szechuan

This strip mall Chinese restaurant knows how to turn up the heat, and then some. The something-for-everyone menu covers a lot of ground, but top sellers include Sichuan-style green beans, Dan Dan noodles, cumin lamb, kung pao shrimp and crispy, quick-fried fish fillets. Takeout, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

10602 France Av. S., Bloomington, 952-888-6507, grandszechuanmn.com

Lyn 65

“We’ll have a limited menu, the greatest-hits dishes that people have come to know Lyn 65 by,” said chef/owner Ben Rients. “It’s going to be food that travels best.” That includes standard-setting pizzas, burgers and fried chicken, but the selection hasn’t been written in stone. “We’ll have a better grasp of this after a few days,” he said. “Depending on feedback, we’ll change the menu. We don’t have that echo, yet.” Curbside, 4-8 p.m. daily.

6439 Lyndale Av. S., Richfield, 612-353-5501, lyn65.com

Vivo Kitchen

The menu is changing frequently, but it could include wood-fired pizzas, mac-and-cheese infused with pulled duck confit, spaghetti with veal-pork-beef meatballs and a rice bowl topped with smoked pulled pork. Nice touches include Minnesota-made Spring Grove sodas and Bootlegger kombucha, along with by-the-pint servings of gelato. Weekends feature a serves-four family brunch, with frittatas, apple coffee cake and fruit. Curbside, noon-7 p.m. Tue-Sun.

15435 Founders Lane, Apple Valley, 952-891-8808, vivokitchen.com

East metro

Baldamar

At this “urban-suburban” steakhouse newcomer, the takeout options include a wicked-good twice-baked potato, seven-spice chicken wings, beef-pork meatballs drenched in a lively marinara, Parmesan-crusted walleye, prime rib, pan-seared salmon with a sweet corn-roasted red pepper succotash and over-the-top slices of 15-layer chocolate cake. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Grandma’s Bakery

The doughnuts have always been a draw at this White Bear Lake sweets-and-bread maker, but now they’re extra-special, given this deal: Buy a half-dozen doughnuts and receive a free roll of toilet paper (while supplies last). The usual full assortment of baked goods is available, and there’s a convenient supply of milk on hand. Takeout and curbside, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

2184 4th St., White Bear Lake and 1765 Buerkle Road., White Bear Lake, 651-779-0707, grandmasbakery.com

The Grateful Table

This five-year-old bakery-cafe, led by the mother-daughter team of Mary Robideaux and Christine Roach, is sticking to its winning formula of well-prepared omelets, quiche and avocado toast in the a.m., then salads and hot and cold sandwiches at lunch. Expect to encounter a long list of house-baked sweets: cookies, bars, pies, muffins, scones, Danish and cheesecake. Takeout, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

2804 Fairview Av. N., Roseville, 651-808-1553

Manger

Shuck-your-own oysters, mussels steamed in a tomato-curry broth, design-your-own pizzas, seared scallops with risotto and a highly memorable Caesar salad are just some of the items available for takeout from chef/owner Mike Willenbring’s kitchen. “As we run out of certain things, we’ll be changing the menu,” he said. “We might offer lunch on Friday and Saturday.” Curbside, 5-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313, mangerrestaurant.com

Oasis Cafe

It’s a breakfast-all-day situation at this Stillwater roadside classic, including biscuits smothered in pork gravy, corned beef hash and potato-chorizo-scrambled egg burritos. Post-a.m. items include meatloaf sandwiches and burgers, with patties fashioned from an in-house beef grind, including the “Hangover,” a bruiser that’s topped with bacon, a fried egg, hash browns and hollandaise and served on a croissant. Takeout, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

806 S. Main St., Stillwater, 651-439-0928, oasiscafe.mn

North metro

Crazy Cajun

The full menu (fried frog legs, crawfish pie, chicken wings) is available, but keep in mind that the house specialty is seafood boils, done up in a huge range of create-your-own options that include clams, shrimp, king crab, mussels, snow crab plus a few seasonal offerings. Toss in flavorings (garlic butter, coconut cream-garlic), select a heat factor (from “mild” to “fire”) and add corn, potatoes and/or pork sausage. Here’s a great offer: those living within a 15-mile radius of the restaurant can arrange for a free delivery with any purchase that exceeds $30. Curbside and delivery, noon-7 p.m. Wed.-Mon.

8578 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, 763-568-7085, crazycajunmn.com

Marna’s Eatery and Lounge

Chef/co-owner Rolando Diaz lovingly draws from his Costa Rican heritage. For the interim, he’s offering a half-dozen $12 items that include four rice dishes (including gallo pinto, a classic that pairs rice with seasoned black beans, fried plantains, avocado and corn tortillas with cheese) and a burger that has to be tasted (and seen) to be believed. Takeout, curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tue-Sat.

4154 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, 612-272-1370, marnaseatery.com

Pig Ate My Pizza

A dozen different pizzas from some serious culinary pros, the chef collective of the top-rated Travail Kitchen and Amusements. Burgers, a Caesar, guanciale-seasoned fries and chocolate cake are also available, along with “crowlers” of house-brewed beer and a Bloody Mary mix from the bar. Also: Consider carryout meals for two, where the chefs pull together the ingredients and the instructions, and you do a minimal amount of preparation (think of porchetta, pasta, broccolini, an arugula salad and focaccia). Order online by 10 p.m. the day prior, pickup from 4-8:30 p.m. Weds.-Sat. Another reason to support: All tips are pooled and are used to purchase grocery gift cards for laid off Travail employees. “We asked the question after the first night, ‘How do you guys feel about pooling all of our tips to buy grocery cards for everyone else that can’t be here?’” said co-owner Mike Brown. “Everyone immediately raised their hand. We called up Hy-Vee since they are our neighbors, and a huge contributor to the community — especially now — and they offered us a 5 % discount on any gift card we purchased for this cause. There’s a lot of heavy hearts out there for what has happened to our industry. So right now is the time to band together and help each other out.” As of Sunday, $7,085 in tips translated into 88 gift cards for $50. Order online, and follow availability updates on Twitter. Curbside, 4-8:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com

Slim’s

Brothers Omar (aka “Slim” and Yunes Abuisnaineh renovated and expanded a former Starbucks outlet into a classic quick-service burger joint. They’re turning out an impressive array of top-notch burgers, chicken wings, well-stuffed rice bowls (lamb gyro or chicken gyro), all at reasonable prices. Takeout, curbside and drive-through, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

6901 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, 763-512-2000, eatslims.com

Swedish Crown Bakery

One of the region’s great bakeries is keeping up on the bread and pastry front (if there’s mazarin, a Swedish almond cake, order it), and it’s also focusing on savory items. Look for a pair of every-changing soups (Mexican bean-kale, chicken with wild rice and dill, ginger-carrot, lentil spinach) that are frequently vegan and gluten-free. There’s a variety of panini, built with house-baked sourdough, and a daily pre-order lunch entree, along the lines of Swedish meatballs or pasta Bolognese. “And we have an immunity-boosting smoothie,” said co-owner Eva Sabet. “It’s orange, Meyer lemon, turmeric, ginger and honey. It’s served warm, so it warms you up on the inside. We’ve sold a lot of them.” Takeout, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

530 W. Main St., Anoka, 763-427-0506, swedishcrownbakery.com

West metro

Bellecour

Two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is changing the menu daily (check it out on the restaurant’s website), with offerings culled from the French restaurant’s bakery, lunch and dinner menus. Caviar fans, take note: the restaurant is offering (with 24-hour advance notice) 4-ounce tins of Regiis Ova Osetra caviar (with all the usual trappings) for $250. Curbside, noon-7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com

Honey & Mackie’s

This colorful ice cream shop has cut out single-serving cones (and samples) in favor of pints and quarts (sugar cones are available in eight-packs), plus plain or chili-cheese hot dogs and four varieties of fries: plain, chili-cheese, truffle and garlic. “Curbside is a new beast for us,” said director Suzanne Varecka. “And boy, oh boy, did I under-appreciate Applebee’s curbside when I was there last year.” Curbside, 3-9 p.m. Wed-Sun.

16725 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-225-6682, honeyandmackies.com

Oak Eatery

Owner Dawn Nelson puts her pizza dough (and yes, there are gluten-free options) to work all over her made-from-scratch menu, with a wide range of pizzas, calzones, flatbreads, plus shareable pepperoni rolls. There’s a long line of burgers (beef, bison, turkey, plant-based), along with a patty melt, a choice of Reuben or Rachel sandwiches, a long list of fresh salads and a half-dozen kid’s menu options. Freshly baked sweets, too. “Monster cookies are flying off the shelves,” said Nelson with a laugh. “I just sold 20 to one man.” Curbside, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.

190 Westfalen Trail, Medina, 763-478-3212, oakeatery.com

6Smith

Yes, the Lake Minnetonka views are on hold for a moment, but the kitchen is cooking up a storm, offering its trademark wide variety: loaded mac-and-cheese, a BLT layered with premium Nueske’s bacon, well-stuffed lobster rolls, a kimchee-stuffed Reuben, a bacon-topped burger, miso-marinated sea bass, roast chicken with carrots and potatoes, a trio of steaks, a daily dessert. Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Thirty Bales

Midwestern fare is the emphasis at this Hopkins gem. “We’re going to start big, and as we run out of products we’ll consolidate, and come up with a menu that we’ll run on a more semi-permanent basis,” said co-owner Todd Dupont. He and business partner Tom Hutsell also plan to revive their beloved Big 10 sub sandwich shop. Sort of. “We’re working on bringing back the subs, temporarily,” he said. “It’ll be a pop-up Big 10 carryout.” Takeout and curbside, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

1106 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-930-0369, thirtybales.com

Vann

At this fine-dining, seafood-focused newcomer, chef/owner Erik Skaar plans to keep vegetarians, flexitarians and pescatarians in mind as he spontaneously changes his menu. “That’s how [he] rolls,” said Cyndi Skaar. “He finds out what his network of foragers and farmers and specialty food purveyors has available and he designs his dishes around those ingredients. He is also trying to keep his suppliers employed. We are all in this together.” Takeout, noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sun..

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

Note: The following restaurant, earlier included on this list, has suspended temporary service.

Broders’ Cucina Italiana, Broders’ Pasta Bar: 2308 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-3113, broders.com, and 5000 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com