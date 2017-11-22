Do you have your Thanksgiving plan in order? If not, let us help with this last-minute guide to the classics (and some soon-to-be classics). Click on the following articles to get started.

 

Don't let anyone tell you different: there's an art to making good gravy.

Perfect Thanksgiving is really all about the gravy

Perfect Thanksgiving is really all about the gravy

This is Thanksgiving's real star attraction.

 

Every bird needs a co-star, and these sides have been cosigned by the experts.

Three Twin Cities chefs offer favorite recipes for Thanksgiving side dishes

Three Twin Cities chefs offer favorite recipes for Thanksgiving side dishes

Chefs from three leading Twin Cities restaurants take a fresh Thanksgiving table approach to carrots, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

 

While there's nothing wrong with cranberries in a can (or is there?), this guide will give you some funky twists on the holiday favorite.

Three ways to use cranberries

Three ways to use cranberries

These mini ginger-cakes actually taste better when made in advance, allowing time for the spices to mellow.

 

You'll need rolls on that table. This recipe is a surprising knockout.

Baking Central: Pull-apart bread brings beauty, flavor to Thanksgiving

Baking Central: Pull-apart bread brings beauty, flavor to Thanksgiving

Some creative rolling results in a buttery pull-apart bread that doubles as an edible centerpiece.

 

The best turkey recipe out there, from the master herself.

'Splendid Table' host offers ultimate Thanksgiving turkey

'Splendid Table' host offers ultimate Thanksgiving turkey

This recipe from Lynne Rossetto Kasper is definitely a contender for the "ultimate" title.

 

Once you're all ready to eat, the last thing you want to do is mess up the bird with poor carving skills. This should help:

No need to panic: How to carve a turkey, one slice at a time

No need to panic: How to carve a turkey, one slice at a time

For cooks, the pressure of Thanksgiving isn't only about preparing the big bird; it's also about turning the unwieldy chunk of meat into portions your guests can fit on a fork.

 

Don't forget dessert! Ditch that old pumpkin pie for something, er, more exciting.

Piecaken — yes, a pie inside a cake! — gets a makeover that kids can bake

Piecaken — yes, a pie inside a cake! — gets a makeover that kids can bake

How do you get a pie inside a cake? Let your kids figure out this puzzle of a dessert challenge.

 

 And for even more Thanksgiving recipes, go here.