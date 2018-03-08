The proposed $52 billion deal announced Thursday for Cigna to buy Express Scripts is another example of the nation’s largest health plans following UnitedHealth Group’s model of combining insurance with the management of pharmacy benefits.

More immediately, the deal could pull business from Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth, since Connecticut-based Cigna currently hires United’s OptumRx division as its pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM).

“This particular deal may still surprise investors given Cigna has been publicly vehement that they are satisfied with their outsourced PBM arrangement with OptumRx,” wrote Ana Gupte, an analyst with Leerink, in a note to investors Thursday.

PBMs manage the pharmacy portion of health insurance benefits. They negotiate prices with drug manufacturers as well as the pharmacies that dispense medications. PBMs also advise health plans on “formularies” that assign particular drugs to tiers with different copay requirements.

Under terms of the deal announced Thursday, Cigna will buy St. Louis-based Express Scripts Holding Company in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $67 billion. The deal includes Cigna absorbing about $15 billion in Express Scripts debt.

In late 2017, analysts estimated that Express Scripts was the nation’s largest PBM, followed by Rhode Island-based CVS Health and OptumRx. In December, CVS Health proposed a $69 billion deal to acquire the Connecticut-based Aetna.

UnitedHealth Group significantly expanded its PBM operations in 2015 with a $12.8 billion deal to buy Illinois-based Catamaran Corp.

United “is most immediately impacted by the combination,” Gupte wrote Thursday, because the Cigna account gives OptumRx a large volume of prescriptions. “While margins are very low single digit at best, they provide scale to [UnitedHealth Group] in negotiating manufacturer discounts.”

In early trading Thursday, UnitedHealth Group shares were down just slightly. Express Scripts shares were up 11 percent, while Cigna shares were down about 10 percent.