50 ways to explore the new Eat Street

Forty years of fresh air

Nicollet is dotted with outdoor dining possibilities, from the well-appointed patios at Corner Table, Eat Street Social, Icehouse, Hola Arepa, Pat’s Tap and Wise Acre Eatery to the sidewalk tables outside Blackbird, Kyatchi and Nighthawks. But none bests the granddaddy of them all, the highly civilized 70-seat beer garden that Black Forest Inn owners Erich and Joanne Christ installed in their landmark German restaurant in 1976. One of the city’s first outdoor dining venues, it was designed by Lyle Folkestad, who is now an architect in Ipswich, Mass., but at the time was an architecture student at the University of Minnesota. “He spent a whole year with us, thinking how it could work,” said Joanne Christ. “And it does work. It has been wonderful to live with, all of this time.” A bookstore and barbershop were bulldozed and replaced by a gracious outdoor room that’s anchored by a pair of sculptures — by artists Charles Huntington and Bruce Thomas (“both friends and customers,” said Christ) — a fountain, a sheltering grapevine-covered arbor (“a lovely place to sit during a light rain,” said Christ) and a well-tended leafy landscape. “It’s exciting when it opens every spring,” said Christ. “As soon as the weather is in any way amenable, we are all ready to sit out there.” We are, too.+ More- Less