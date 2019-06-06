The cost of cooling a home in the middle of summer is enough to make you sweat if money is tight. You can't control the temperature outside, but there are things you can do to make your house cooler and minimize air conditioning costs. Use these tips to save money and beat the heat.

Plant trees around your house

Most heat that accumulates inside a house comes directly from the sun shining onto the roof or through windows. Planting leafy trees around the outside of your home will cool your house. "Even for the cost of going to the nursery and buying a 15- to 20-foot-tall tree, trees are still the best value," says John Krigger, an energy conservation expert in Helena, Mont.

Clothe your windows

About 76% of sunlight on windows enters in the form of heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Solar screens, or mesh-like window screens, can intercept this energy before it gets into the house. Window screens are particularly effective on east- and west-facing windows. Window films are another option. However, windows must be shut for window films to work, while solar screens do double duty.

Flip a switch

Try to raise your air conditioner's thermostat setting to 78 degrees Fahrenheit when you're at home, and at a higher temperature while you're at work. You can save as much as 10% on your power bills by raising the temperature setting on your thermostat when you're not home. Programmable thermostats can be put on a set schedule to adjust the temperature for certain hours each day of the week.

Run some fans

If possible, operate fans on your home's upper level and open the windows on a lower level. If you live in a one-story house or apartment, close windows near the fan and open windows in rooms far from the fan, preferably on your home's windward side, the U.S. Department of Energy advises. Krigger says the key is to circulate air inside the house.

Let humidity dictate cooling settings

Put the air conditioner fan speed on high, except on very humid days, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. On humid days, put the fan speed on low. The slower air movement through the air-conditioning equipment removes more moisture from the air, improving comfort in your home.

